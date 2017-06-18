Jun 17, 2017 09:15 PM IST | Source: PTI
Afghan soldier opens fire on US troops, 3 wounded: official
An Afghan soldier opened fire at the US troops at a military base in northern Afghanistan.
At least three US troops were wounded today when an Afghan soldier opened fire at them at a military base in northern Afghanistan, the defence ministry said, in the latest insider attack."We are investigating and have no reports yet of any foreign troops killed in the attack. Initial information shows three US soldiers visiting the base were wounded," ministry spokesman Mohammad Radmanish said.