195 job offers on first day of placement season at IIT-M

A total of 195 job offers have been made on the first day of the placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras here with a majority from the analytics, finance and consulting sectors.

Some of the companies that participated in the placement season that commenced yesterday, included Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Samsung Research Institute, Bengaluru, a IIT Madras release said.

The number of international offers that were given to prospective candidates also increased this year to 11 from last year's three, it said.

Of the total 195 job offers, 41 per cent of them were from Analytics, finance and consulting, 32 per cent fromr research and development, 25 per cent Information Technology, and two per cent from firms engaged in the fast moving consumer goods segment, the release said.

Considering the stress factor faced by students during the interviews, IIT Madras said the "graveyard slot which is normally conducted between 12 am and 6 am has been done away with."

As per the releae, the pre-placement offers are considered as a reward for the students during the internships that were normally provided by top companies including Microsoft and Qualcomm.