Jul 15, 2017 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

18 Bills listed for passage in Monsoon session of Parliament

A total of 18 Bills have been listed for passage in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, a research body, PRS Legislative Research said today.

18 Bills listed for passage in Monsoon session of Parliament

A total of 18 Bills have been listed for passage in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, a research body, PRS Legislative Research said today.

Nine of these legislations, which includes The Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015 and the National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017 have been passed by the Lok Sabha and are listed for passage by the Rajya Sabha, Vatsal Khullar of the PRS Legislative said.

The Whistle Blowers Bill specifies grounds under which disclosures related to corruption may not be made public while the National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017 proposes to annul the National Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1993.

Bills like the Indian Institute of Management Bill, 2017 the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013 and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 have been listed for passage by both the Houses.

The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin from July 17 and continue till August 11.

Sixteen Bills are listed for introduction, consideration and passing, these include drafts like the National Sports University Bill, 2017, the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FDRI) Bill, 2017.

Two bills have been listed for withdrawal, the PRS Legislative said.

These are the Participatory of Workers in Management Bill, 1990 and The Northeast Council (Amendment) Bill, 2013.

