App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 02, 2017 03:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wipro receives second threat email, beefs up security

"Wipro confirms that it has received a second threatening e-mail.... There is no impact on the company’s operations," the company said in a statement here.

Wipro receives second threat email, beefs up security

IT major Wipro today said it has reinforced security measures at all its office locations after receiving a second threat email, but there was no impact on the company's operations.

"Wipro confirms that it has received a second threatening e-mail.... There is no impact on the company’s operations," the company said in a statement here.

However, Wipro did not specify the nature of the threat.

Additional Commissioner of Police Hemant Nimbalkar confirmed reports that someone for the second time had sent an e-mail demanding Rs 500 crore in bitcoin and threatened a bio-attack on employees.

"This is the second time Wipro has received the threatening mail. An anonymous sender is demanding Rs 500 crore in bitcoin and threatening a bio attack on employees," he said.

Earlier last month, Wipro had said it had received a  threatening mail from an unidentified source and filed a  complaint with the local law enforcement authorities.

After that threat mail, the company had augmented security at all its office locations.

tags #Business #Wipro

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.