App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 04, 2017 08:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wipro joins Enterprise Ethereum Alliance as founding member

Wipro Limited today said it has joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA) as a founding member.

Wipro joins Enterprise Ethereum Alliance as founding member

Wipro Limited today said it has joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA) as a founding member.

EEA is a collaboration of enterprises to promote, develop and implement enterprise grade Ethereum-based blockchain applications across industries for specific business use cases.

Ethereum is an open-source, blockchain-based distributed computing platform, featuring smart contract functionality.

The EEA seeks to augment Ethereum adoption as an enterprise-grade technology, with research and development focused on privacy, confidentiality, scalability and security.

In a release here, Wipro said it had been actively working on Ethereum to develop enterprise blockchain-based industry solutions and assets on a number of industry use cases.

These solutions include Delivery versus Payments (DvP) settlement for securities and capital markets, skip-trace consortia for banking, peer-to-peer (P2P) insurance for the sharing economy, anti-counterfeit solution for supply chain traceability and many more.

tags #Business #Wipro

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.