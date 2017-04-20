Wipro gives pink slips to 350-400 employees across India: Sources

At a time when the IT sector is facing several headwinds, Indian tech major Wipro is trimming its workforce. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that about 350-400 people have been asked to leave the company.

Wipro sources said the layoffs are part of an annual process of the company, which involves finding non-performers and people who are on bench, and clearing them out.

The number is less than one percent of the company's total workforce and is minute compared to Cognizant's purported plan to sack over 6,000 employees.

Wipro sources told CNBC-TV18 that the company undertakes a rigorous performance appraisal process on a regular basis. This process aims to align its workforce with its business objectives and strategic priorities and also keeps in mind the requirements of clients.

A focus on automation in the sector and US President Donald Trump's protectionist policies have greatly affected the Indian IT sector over the last few months.