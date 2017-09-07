Wipro bags 5-year deal from global steel maker

Country's third largest software services firm Wipro today said it has bagged a new five-year deal from global stainless steel maker Outokumpu. Wipro, however, did not disclose the financial details of the IT applications management contract from the Finnish firm.

As part of the deal, Wipro will provide applications management services for Outokumpu's SAP landscape along with legacy applications support to cover steel maker's locations globally, Wipro said in a statement.

Wipro has been committed to delivering business efficiency to Outokumpu over the last four years, Wipro CEO Abidali Z Neemuchwala said. "We will leverage our strong understanding of the manufacturing business domain and capabilities in new and emerging technologies to enable Outokumpu become more agile, deliver innovative products and solutions to their customers...," he added.

In 2014, Wipro had been selected by Outokumpu as a partner for applications maintenance and development of legacy applications across 10 countries, including the UK, Poland, Italy and Spain. The Nordic region has been a key market for Wipro since 1999.

It started its engineering and product R&D collaboration with two of the world's largest telecom equipment makers. It set up its first sales office in the region in 2006.