Will the Motor Vehicle Act drive demand for the automobile sector?

Moneycontrol Research

Two events in the automobile sector demand our undivided attention: the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) numbers for the sector in FY17 and the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which has been approved by the Lok Sabha and will become an Act after the Upper House also gives it the all-clear. Faced with serious challenges due to demonetisation and Supreme Court's ruling on BS-3 inventory in recent months, is it a boon or a bane for the sector?

At 21.8 million vehicles sold in FY17, the automobile sector recorded 6.8 percent growth in FY17. Will the new bill make life difficult for the industry in FY18?

Prima facie, while the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2016 seem stringent, it can go a long way in making the sector transparent, reduce the time taken to own a vehicle, make Indian roads safer, and actually propel demand for vehicles in future.

On the transparency front, the Bill states that driving licences and vehicle registrations would be linked to an individual’s Aadhaar card details. This move indicates that on lines similar to the developed nations, India is moving in the direction of the ‘one social security number’ concept, which will include all details of an individual.

The Bill provides for Aadhaar-based verification for grant of online services, including learner’s licence. Linking vehicle registration and driving licences to the card will enable accurate tracking of registration of stolen vehicles and facilitate a seamless transfer of vehicle registration from one state to another. The validity period for driving licences is proposed to be increased too and the minimum educational qualifications for transport licences may not be required.

A key theme of the Bill is to make roads safer, besides increasing the compensation for the accident victim’s families by up to ten times. The amendments to the Bill also cater to third-party insurance with a maximum liability cap of Rs 10 lakh in case of death in a vehicle accident and Rs 5 lakh if a serious injury is sustained. The said amount, however, will not be the upper limit, and the aggrieved family of the victim will still have an option to withdraw the case or appeal further. The Bill also provides specific timelines for processing of insurance claims.

In case of death in hit-and-run accidents, the Bill provides for an eight-fold increase in compensation to Rs 2 lakh. It seeks to usher in radical reforms in the motor vehicles law by slapping heavy penalty on traffic violators, protecting good Samaritans, and making vehicle-makers responsible for design defects to cut road accidents. The basic aim of the Bill is “to save human lives”, as a whopping 5 lakh accidents take place every year, claiming around 1.5 lakh lives across the country.

Stricter penalties have been proposed for high risk offences such as drunken driving, dangerous driving, and non-adherence to safety norms by drivers (if seat belts and helmets are not worn). If a minor has caused a fatal accident, the parents/guardians will be held responsible and subjected to a three-year jail term, in addition to the cancellation of the vehicle’s registration.

Exhibit 1: An overview of the old and proposed penalty structure

Source: Press Information Bureau (Govt of India)

Designers and contractors specified in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be held accountable for issues pertaining to road quality. Furthermore, guidelines for taxi aggregators have also been stated.

The Bill makes automated fitness testing for transport vehicles compulsory with effect from October 1, 2018 to reduce corruption in the Transport Department, while simultaneously improving the road worthiness of the vehicle. The process for testing and certification of automobiles is likely to be monitored more effectively by bringing the testing agencies issuing automobile approvals under the ambit of the Bill.

All these measures, over the long-run, will trigger demand growth for new vehicles, which will be better equipped with the latest safety features. The Bill should also add to the demand for safety components supplied by the auto ancillary companies. While these changes will add to the cost per vehicle, given the increasing preference for safety features by Indian buyers, we expect the same to be an easy pass through.

The government, by virtue of the clauses of the Bill, aims to permit auto dealers to register vehicles at their own end through inclusion of the buyer’s details in a pan-India database. Simplification of intricate and time-consuming processes, primarily attributable to registration delays by the Regional Transport Office branches, will help in easier and quicker liquidation of inventory and should have a positive rub-off on the auto sector as a whole.

The Bill endeavours to improve the transport scenario in the country by permitting States to grant exemptions for stage and contract carriage permits (to promote rural transport), public transport development, last mile connectivity, and passenger safety and convenience.

Exhibit 2: Vehicle sales in FY17 (volume terms); outlook for FY18

Source: SIAM

Commercial vehicles (CV) space to witness traction

Exhibit 3: Modification of penalty sections relevant to CVs

Overloading trucks will attract hefty fines going forward, as is evident from the table above. This should translate into incremental demand for commercial vehicles, and consequently, should also benefit the ancillary segment.