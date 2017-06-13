Will Sahara Life policyholders continue with run-off administrator?

With the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) asking Sahara Life to improve its financials or wind up operations after three months, policyholders may have to deal with a peculiar situation.

Though new business may not accepted, Sahara Life policies may have a run-off administrator for the following years if they do not find a buyer.

A run-off administrator is usually appointed by IRDAI and looks into the books and policyholder related services of the concerned company till the time it is financially sound or has a potential buyer.

Though it is unlikely to be given more time and with the current financial situation of the Sahara Group, industry officials said that they may find it a task to find a buyer. In this case, the administrator appointed by IRDAI will continue to service the policies till they achieve maturity. The insurer could not be reached for a comment.

“Since the solvency position of Sahara Life is good, the existing policyholders will be serviced till the maturity claim is processed. Even if there is a death claim, the book may be able to absorb it,” said a senior insurance consultant. Their solvency was 8.12 as of Q3 of FY17 as against regulatory requirement of 1.5.

Sources said that the insurer had held talks with potential buyers in the recent past but failed to evince adequate interest.

According to data from the Life Insurance Council, Sahara Life had 16058 policies in force as on March 31, 2017. This was a drop of almost 18 percent compared to the previous fiscal.

If they do not improve their positions and if they fail to find a buyer, the regulator also has the powers to instruct a large player to absorb the business into itself. This is in case the company runs out of capital to pay policyholder claims.

As per the Insurance Act, 1938, an insurance company shall not be wound up voluntarily except for the purpose of effecting an amalgamation or a re-construction of the company, or on the ground that by reason of its liabilities it cannot continue its business.

Further, the Act says that where a company carrying on the business of life insurance has been proved to be insolvent, the Court may, if it thinks fit in place of making a winding up order reduce the amount of the insurance contracts of the company, upon such terms and subject to such conditions as the Court thinks fit.

However, policyholder rights will continue to be protected and they will have no difficulty in procuring their respective claims as and when due.