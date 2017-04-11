App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 07, 2017 09:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Will have a very, very great relationship: Trump on meeting Xi

"It is a great honour to have the president of China and his incredibly talented wife, a great, great celebrity in China, a great singer. It's an honour to have you in the United States," Trump told reporters in a brief media appearance with Xi at Mar a-Lago, as he started with a series of meetings with the Chinese President.

Will have a very, very great relationship: Trump on meeting Xi

US President Donald Trump has said that he will have a "very, very great relationship" with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as the two leaders met in the Florida resort of Mar-a-Lago for the first time.

"It is a great honour to have the president of China and his incredibly talented wife, a great, great celebrity in China, a great singer. It's an honour to have you in the United States," Trump told reporters in a brief media appearance with Xi at Mar a-Lago, as he started with a series of meetings with the Chinese President.

The two leaders met with a smile and a handshake during their first face-to-face encounter.

"We had a long discussion already. So far, I have gotten nothing. Absolutely nothing. But we have developed a friendship. I can see that. I think, long-term, we are going to have a very, very great relationship and I look very much forward to it," Trump said as he hosted the visiting Chinese leader and his spouse for a dinner.

Both the leaders were wearing dark suits, with Trump donning a red tie, and Xi wearing a blue one.

First Lady Melania Trump wore a red dress; while the Chinese first lady was dressed in a bluish, pattern dress.

The dinner included steak, potatoes and chocolate cake.

Among the desserts were chocolate cakes with vanilla sauce and dark chocolate sorbet or a sorbet trio.

This is the first time the two leaders meet, after a US election that featured frequent barbs at China's "rape" of the US economy.

tags #Donald Trump #US President #World News #Xi Jinping

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.