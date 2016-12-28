Why bitcoin money-laundering expose falls flat

The fear of the unknown is a strong one and the complex nature and cryptic origin the digital currency, bitcoin, is a good example of how such fear can lead people to make faulty assumptions.
Dec 28, 2016, 03.57 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News channel India Today recently aired an investigative 'sting operation' video, which highlighted how hoarders of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes are using bitcoin as a possible route to convert illegal cash to legal tender.

The report went on to portray bitcoin -- a decentralised digital currency is created by computers using a technology called blockchain -- as being "notoriously used by money-launderers and criminals for extortion, drugs and even supari killings", and aired hidden footage showing 'bitcoin brokers' claiming they would convert illegal money into bitcoins for a cost.

The exchange that the sting refers to as being used for purchase of bitcoins is Zebpay, India’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.


The video highlights that the brokers are charging a 20 percent premium for conversion for illegal cash into bitcoins, but fails to mention the fact that leading bitcoin exchanges in India do not accept cash payments. (Besides Zebpay, Unocoin and Coinsecure are among the major exchanges in India.)

What this essentially means, says Sandeep Goenka, COO and Co-founder of Zebpay, is that the "bitcoin broker" is following a two-step process: converting illegal cash into legal money -- for which he is charging the usual 20 percent going rate -- and then purchasing bitcoins with the legal money. 

The report is basically pointing to the failure of the banking system to check conversion of black money into white and pinning it on bitcoin, and fails to notice that once money is brought into the banking system, it can be used for any purposes, including purchasing bitcoins legally.

“Now, in the middle, if someone accepts cash and converts it into legal money then they can buy iPhones, bitcoins, gold or anything for that matter,” Goenka points out.

The Zebpay website and app clearly state that no cash will be accepted.


Goenka says immediately in the wake of the demonetisation decision, the exchange got calls from customers asking if they accept old notes. "For a day or two, we got calls but when word spread that exchanges don’t accept cash the calls died out."

When asked whether Zebpay was approached by any government authority after the newsbreak, Goenka said no one had come to question them.

"In fact, we ourselves reached out to Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials and shared with them our working process," he says.

