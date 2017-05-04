App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 04, 2017 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Why Anand Mahindra took away a Kerala man's 3-wheeler (and gave him four)

Anand Mahindra gifted a mini truck to a rickshaw driver who had modified his auto to resemble a Scorpio.

Why Anand Mahindra took away a Kerala man's 3-wheeler (and gave him four)

Moneycontrol News

Is it good to have dreams and lofty ambitions? Going by the fortunes of an auto rickshaw driver from Kerala, maybe it is.

Sunil's luck turned for the better when a person reached out to Anand Mahindra, Executive Chairman of the Mahindra Group, via Twitter and showed him a photo Sunil's autorickshaw, which he modified at the back to resemble a Mahindra Scorpio.

This not only made clear his dreams of one day owning a Scorpio, but Anand Mahindra was clearly impressed. Showing great interest in the design of the auto, he replied to the tweet and appealed for help to track down the auto driver.

He wanted to acquire the auto and display it in the Mahindra Museum. In return, Sunil was promised a brand new four-wheeler.

A month and a half later, Mahindra's team was finally able to get a hold of this unique auto. And he kept his promise.

Sunil was all smiles. He now owns a Mahindra Supro Mini truck rather than a makeshift Scorpio.

