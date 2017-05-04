Why Anand Mahindra took away a Kerala man's 3-wheeler (and gave him four)

Moneycontrol News

Is it good to have dreams and lofty ambitions? Going by the fortunes of an auto rickshaw driver from Kerala, maybe it is.



@anandmahindra .image shows how the scorpio design turned generic and popular among Indian roads. This mans way of "dream big" pic.twitter.com/jMoJiB5gGs

— Anil Panicker (@AnilPanicker3) March 19, 2017

Sunil's luck turned for the better when a person reached out to Anand Mahindra, Executive Chairman of the Mahindra Group, via Twitter and showed him a photo Sunil's autorickshaw, which he modified at the back to resemble a Mahindra Scorpio.

This not only made clear his dreams of one day owning a Scorpio, but Anand Mahindra was clearly impressed. Showing great interest in the design of the auto, he replied to the tweet and appealed for help to track down the auto driver.

He wanted to acquire the auto and display it in the Mahindra Museum. In return, Sunil was promised a brand new four-wheeler.



Iconic. A way to 'Rise.' Thanks for sharing this.Can you help locate him? I'd like to buy it for our museum & give him 4 wheels in return.. https://t.co/uwQ5wYcDpW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 19, 2017





Remember this request?Our team managed to locate him! And we acquired the 3 wheeler from him..Gave him a 4 wheeler in return (1/2) https://t.co/mJ7tDdRhTQ

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 3, 2017

A month and a half later, Mahindra's team was finally able to get a hold of this unique auto. And he kept his promise.



Here's Sunil, the proud owner of the 3 wheeler 'Scorpio', now a happy owner of a 4 wheeler. All thanks to you twitterati! (2/2) pic.twitter.com/5nb12j2dnj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 3, 2017

Sunil was all smiles. He now owns a Mahindra Supro Mini truck rather than a makeshift Scorpio.