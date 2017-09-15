App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 15, 2017 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Who will be Warren Buffett's successor? Here is a probable answer

Buffett had once said that next CEO should run the company for at least ten years, implying the person should be younger

Who will be Warren Buffett's successor? Here is a probable answer

Moneycontrol News

Perhaps, there is an answer for one of the frequently asked questions in the business sphere — Who will succeed Warren Buffett as chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.?

JPMorgan’s Sarah DeWitt said in a note on Thursday, reported by Bloomberg, “The most likely successor in our view, who Warren Buffett regularly praises, is Greg Abel.”

The 55-year-old head of Berkshire’s utility businesses, Greg Abel along with reinsurance executive Ajit Jain, are often praised by Warren Buffett as well as Berkshire’s vice chairman Charles Munger. Though Ajit Jain’s age of 66 years might be a hurdle for his appointment.

Also Read: Warren Buffett: The legendary investor whom even money seems to follow

Buffett had once said that next CEO should run the company for at least ten years, implying the person should be of lesser age.

However, it is not the time to discount Warren Buffett yet. He could be at the helm of his company for more years. The 87-year-old Oracle of Omaha “shows no signs of slowing and could possibly be at the helm for another decade in our view,” DeWitt wrote.

tags #Business #Companies #Warren Buffett

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.