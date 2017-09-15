Who will be Warren Buffett's successor? Here is a probable answer

Moneycontrol News

Perhaps, there is an answer for one of the frequently asked questions in the business sphere — Who will succeed Warren Buffett as chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.?

JPMorgan’s Sarah DeWitt said in a note on Thursday, reported by Bloomberg, “The most likely successor in our view, who Warren Buffett regularly praises, is Greg Abel.”

The 55-year-old head of Berkshire’s utility businesses, Greg Abel along with reinsurance executive Ajit Jain, are often praised by Warren Buffett as well as Berkshire’s vice chairman Charles Munger. Though Ajit Jain’s age of 66 years might be a hurdle for his appointment.

Buffett had once said that next CEO should run the company for at least ten years, implying the person should be of lesser age.

However, it is not the time to discount Warren Buffett yet. He could be at the helm of his company for more years. The 87-year-old Oracle of Omaha “shows no signs of slowing and could possibly be at the helm for another decade in our view,” DeWitt wrote.