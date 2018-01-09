Whirlpool to lift fridge output capacity with Rs 182-cr outlay

Home appliance maker Whirlpool of India plans to invest Rs 182 crore to enhance production capacity of single door refrigerators.

"The company is proposing to enhance its single door refrigerators' existing capacity of 21 lakh by 6 lakh per annum from internal sources at an estimated cost of Rs 182 crore to be spent over the next two years," the company said in a BSE filing.

It said "setting up of additional capacity is being undertaken in line with the company's focus strategy and to meet increasing demand of its products".

The current capacity utilisation of single door refrigerators is around 94 per cent, it added.

The company has two refrigerator plants in Faridabad and Pune and a washing machine plant in Puducherry.