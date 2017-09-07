While markets focused on N Korea, several small companies posted a superb set of earnings

Moneycontrol Research

In the past ten days, while markets were keeping a hawk eye on developments in North Korea, about a dozen smaller companies reported very encouraging numbers that beckon our attention.

With the large cap earnings season behind, no better time than this to focus on some potential “hidden gems”.

8K Miles & Virinchi

The two companies from the Information technology space that caught our attention was 8K Miles Software and Virinchi. The former is a much known name and the numbers were strong from year on year perspective. The company is a leading provider of secure cloud, identity and big data solutions and provides digital technology solutions for seamless connectivity between consumers, small businesses, large enterprises, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies. Reasonable valuation at 10.4X rolling price/earnings multiple leaves room for upside.

Virinchi is a small-sized IT software and services company that has developed products for micro-lending financial institutions and has evolved the services business around it. The company has also diversified into healthcare business. A stock to be kept in the radar in light of the interesting numbers.

The technical textile star

The leading technical textile players continues to deliver a steady show. Garware-Wall Ropes manufactures and provides world class solutions in high-performance polymer ropes, fishing nets, sports nets, safety nets, aquaculture cages, coated fabrics, agricultural netting etc. The company commands extremely encouraging return ratios and a healthy balance sheet that justifies a premium valuation and makes it a candidate worthy of accumulation.

The two stocks that impressed with earnings

For the diversified KCP Ltd, the good number was supported by the Cement business that contributes to close to 58% of consolidated revenue. The engineering and hotels business continued to drag. Despite the decent number, valuation caps near term upside.

We had initiated coverage on India’s leading luggage brand Safari earlier. In the quarter gone by, the company reported a steady show. It is a serious challenger to the leader in the value segment and is rapidly spreading itself through mass-premium section. The value strategy should help in garnering market share from unorganised players despite the adverse GST rates. A stock to be looked at on any decline.

Leading with “Lead”

The changing dynamics of the lead industry seems to be impacting the players like Gravita and Pondy Oxides positively. Gravita, one of the largest players in lead recycling in India should reap benefits of the tightness in the market. Earnings trajectory looks promising on the back of volume growth, value addition and diversification. But the premium valuation makes it a candidate to accumulate on decline.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals is a leading secondary lead smelter that produces lead, lead alloys and PVC additives that are supplied to battery and chemical manufacturers and PVC extruded and moulded products. Capacity expansion and foray into new markets promise a healthy earnings trajectory. While the leverage is a tad uncomfortable, the undemanding valuation adequately captures the same.

The winners from the capex cycle

Precision Wires India Limited (PWIL) manufactures enamelled copper winding wires and has an installed capacity is over 30,000 metric tonnes/annum. Customers include many large and medium electrical and electronic equipment manufacturers both in India and abroad. A lean balance sheet is an added plus for this company. Market weakness may provide an accumulation opportunity in this counter.

KEI that manufactures and supplies power and other industrial cables, stainless steel wires and also into turnkey projects reported healthy set of numbers as well. Government’s infra push, housing for all & improving power availability are some of the long-term tailwinds for the company. Going forward, the company’s effort to deleverage and focus on the consumer segment should support valuation.

Skipper is one of the largest integrated transmission tower manufacturing company. It also one of the largest producer of PVC pipes and fittings in West Bengal and in the eastern states. While a part of the top line growth in the quarter was a spill over of revenue from the previous quarter, lower interest cost also aided performance. The company should benefit from post-GST channel restocking and recent foray into solar tower structures. A candidate worth a look for long-term investors.

Go green

While currency is getting replaced by plastics, plastics is gradually being replaced by paper in various industries including packaging. The trend was borne out by the result of paper companies like Pudumjee Paper Products and Yash Papers.

For Pudumjee, the paper segment manufactures a wide variety of speciality paper and the other segment of the company markets and distributes hygiene and other products. Born out of a demerger exercise, the company has a decent balance sheet and should be tracked closely.

The last stock in the list is a company which is into making paper from waste and endeavours to walk on the green path. It produces paper products such as pulp, paper and bags that find applications in FMCG, frozen food, QSR (quick service restaurant), beverages, personal care, medical/ pharmaceutical and health and beauty industries. Albeit the leverage on the balance sheet, this stock deserves to be on the radar of savvy investors.