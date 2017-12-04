Which is the fastest charging smartphone? No, it's not any of the Apple phones

Your mobile is perhaps your best companion in your day to day life, trying to make your life easier. But, imagine, you are about to go out of your home in the morning and thanks to your forgetfulness you did not plug the charger last night. In such a case, which phone would be able to charge maximum in the minimum amount of time?

Tom’s Guide tested 10 of the top flagship phone and the result could help you know if your phone is competent enough to work you through such a situation.

According to the test, the newly launched OnePlus 5T’s battery trumps every other phone thanks to its Dash Charging technology. The phone reached 0 percent to 59 percent in just 30 minutes of charging. The phone also stayed ahead after 60 minutes and the battery percentage showed a 93 percent level.

LG V30 was the second best phone after OnePlus 5T, filling up 53 percent in 30 minutes and 86 percent in an hour's time.

Apple’s three most expensive phones iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus came next at 3rd, 4th and 5th position respectively. Apple iPhone X which costs Rs 89,000 in India could fill half the battery capacity in 30 minutes. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were also close to this level.

Though there is a caveat. Apple phones do not come with a fast charger. You need to buy a 29-watt power adapter and a USB-C-to-Lightning cable additionally which would cost around Rs 4,400 (USD 68).

The bundled adaptor with apple phones charges Apple iPhone 8 to 30 percent of the capacity in 30 minutes and 58 percent in one hour. Similarly, the percentages for iPhone 8 Plus were recorded as 26 percent and 55 percent, and astonishingly for iPhone X, 17 percent and 37 percent.

Google Pixel 2 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 stood at sixth and seventh in terms of fast charging.