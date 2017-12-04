App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 04, 2017 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Which is the fastest charging smartphone? No, it's not any of the Apple phones

Apple phones were in fact slowest in terms of charging when plugged with the bundled adapter, with iPhone X managing a mere 17% in half an hour

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Your mobile is perhaps your best companion in your day to day life, trying to make your life easier. But, imagine, you are about to go out of your home in the morning and thanks to your forgetfulness you did not plug the charger last night. In such a case, which phone would be able to charge maximum in the minimum amount of time?

Tom’s Guide tested 10 of the top flagship phone and the result could help you know if your phone is competent enough to work you through such a situation.

According to the test, the newly launched OnePlus 5T’s battery trumps every other phone thanks to its Dash Charging technology. The phone reached 0 percent to 59 percent in just 30 minutes of charging. The phone also stayed ahead after 60 minutes and the battery percentage showed a 93 percent level.

LG V30 was the second best phone after OnePlus 5T, filling up 53 percent in 30 minutes and 86 percent in an hour's time.

related news

Apple’s three most expensive phones iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus came next at 3rd, 4th and 5th position respectively. Apple iPhone X which costs Rs 89,000 in India could fill half the battery capacity in 30 minutes. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were also close to this level.

Though there is a caveat. Apple phones do not come with a fast charger. You need to buy a 29-watt power adapter and a USB-C-to-Lightning cable additionally which would cost around Rs 4,400 (USD 68).

The bundled adaptor with apple phones charges Apple iPhone 8 to 30 percent of the capacity in 30 minutes and 58 percent in one hour. Similarly, the percentages for iPhone 8 Plus were recorded as 26 percent and 55 percent, and astonishingly for iPhone X, 17 percent and 37 percent.

Google Pixel 2 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 stood at sixth and seventh in terms of fast charging.

(All data based on a test by Tom's Guide)

tags #Apple #OnePlus #Technology

most popular

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.