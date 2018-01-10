WhatsApp introduces new feature that allows quick switch between voice and video calls

In an effort to encourage its users to make video calls instead of voice calls, WhatsApp has tweaked its calling feature to include an in call switch button.

The new feature was introduced in a beta update for the messenger app, and is currently only available for users who have signed up for the beta version, where the company tests new and experimental features.

By pressing this button, which appears when one is in the middle of a call, a request can be sent to the receiver of the call, asking if he or she wants to switch to a video call instead.

If the person at the other end of the call declines the request, the voice call will continue as normal. The current version of WhatsApp forces a user to end a voice call before making a video call so the new feature is bound to save the user some trouble.

Although the calling features, both voice and video, are currently only available for one-to-one conversation, WhatsApp is reportedly working on an update that would allow even group conversations to access this feature.

When the company recently announced its live location tracking feature, the presentation included a graphic that clearly showed icons for both voice and video calling inside a group chat.

WhatsApp is one of the world’s largest messenger apps, with a user base of more than 1.5 billion across the globe. India is one of its biggest markets, accounting for over 200 million of its users.

According to various reports, the company is also working on launching a Unified Payments Interface-based payments platform in India. It is also looking to collaborate with other businesses and test new services, including sending content recommendations for Netflix.