App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 24, 2018 11:14 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

What if Baba Ramdev's Patanjali was not an NGO and paid corporate tax?

Baba Ramdev’s mega fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm, Patanjali recently collaborated with e-commerce platforms to expand the reach of its products.

News18 @moneycontrolcom
Patanjali
Patanjali

Baba Ramdev’s mega fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm, Patanjali recently collaborated with e-commerce platforms to expand the reach of its products. The Yoga guru also declared his plan to continue Patanjali as a non-governmental organization (NGO). However, what if Patanjali was a regular company that falls under the ambit of corporate tax?

Corporation tax is a tax levied on the net income of the company. Businesses, both private and public, which are registered in India under the Companies Act 1956, are liable to pay corporate tax currently pegged at 30%. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his last Union Budget talked about lowering corporate income tax to 25% in a span of four years for companies registering annual revenue of Rs 50 crore or less. The announcement is yet to be put in practice.
 Founded in 2006, Haridwar-based Patanjali Ayurved clocked an annual revenue of Rs 10,561 crore in the financial year end of March 2017. Revenue registered for the financial year 2015-16 was Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 2,007 for the fiscal before that.

Read the full story here. 

tags #Business #Companies #India #Patanjali

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.