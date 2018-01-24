What if Baba Ramdev's Patanjali was not an NGO and paid corporate tax?

Baba Ramdev’s mega fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm, Patanjali recently collaborated with e-commerce platforms to expand the reach of its products. The Yoga guru also declared his plan to continue Patanjali as a non-governmental organization (NGO). However, what if Patanjali was a regular company that falls under the ambit of corporate tax?

Founded in 2006, Haridwar-based Patanjali Ayurved clocked an annual revenue of Rs 10,561 crore in the financial year end of March 2017. Revenue registered for the financial year 2015-16 was Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 2,007 for the fiscal before that.