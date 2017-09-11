What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 20 things you should know

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty moved in a narrow range throughout the trading session on Friday and made another small bodied candle on the daily charts and a 'Hanging Man' kind of pattern on the weekly charts.

The Nifty consolidated in a narrow range and closed the week with a loss of 0.4 percent. The index closed at 9,974 on Friday, but then drifted lower to close at 9,934 for the week ended September 8. However, bulls managed to keep the index above 9,900 levels throughout the week.

The Nifty index opened at 9,958 and rose marginally to its intraday high of 9963.60. It witnessed selling pressure above its crucial psychological resistance level of 9,950 which pulled the index towards its intraday low of 9,913. The index finally closed 4 points high at 9,934.

The Nifty closed at 9,934.8 on Friday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 9,910.87, followed by 9,886.93. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 9,961.17 and 9,987.53.

The Nifty Bank closed at 24,370.8 on Friday. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,289.47, followed by 24,208.13. On the upside, key resistance levels are 24,435.67, followed by 24,500.53.



Hurricane Irma pulls Wall Street lower, ends mixed

The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Friday as investors braced for potential damage from Hurricane Irma as it drove toward Florida. Insurer shares rose broadly, with the Dow Jones US Insurance Index up 2.1 percent, recouping some losses after being under pressure recently as the southern United States braced for another powerful storm closely on the heels of Hurricane Harvey.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.01 points, or 0.06 percent, to 21,797.79, the S&P 500 lost 3.67 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,461.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.68 points, or 0.59 percent, to 6,360.19, said a report by Reuters.

Asian shares gain as China eases some yuan trading rules

Asian stocks rose today as the dollar clawed back losses. Markets also digested headlines concerning developments out of the People's Bank of China and European Central Bank announced at the weekend. The Nikkei 225 rallied 1.25 percent and South Korea's benchmark Kospi index tacked on 0.99 percent as geopolitical tensions eased on the Korean peninsula over the weekend.

The S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.48 percent, with the information technology and health care sub-indexes leading gains. The heavily-weighted financials sub-index added 1.07 percent, said a report by CNBC.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 44 points higher at 9,991 indicating a positive opening for the domestic market.

Three IPOs to hit market this week to raise Rs 6,600 crore

Matrimony.com, Capacit’e Infraprojects and ICICI Lombard will launch their initial share sale offers this week to raise about Rs 6,600 crore. Matrimony.com is expected to raise over Rs 500 crore while Capacit’e Infraprojects’ Rs400 crore IPO will be launched on 13 September. ICICI Lombard has set Rs651-661 as the price band for its IPO, which will make it a Rs5,700 crore issue, said a report by Livemint.

GST cess hike in cars to take effect from today

The increased GST cess on mid- sized, luxury and SUV cars will come into effect from today. The GST Council on September 9 decided to hike cess on mid-sized cars by 2 percent, taking the effective GST rate to 45 percent. Also, cess on large cars has been hiked by 5 percent, taking the total GST incidence to 48 percent while that of SUVs by 7 percent to 50 percent, The Economic Times reported.

Trade deficit may improve to $10.3 bn in August: Morgan Stanley

India's trade deficit is expected to improve in August to about USD 10.3 billion from USD 11.5 billion in July, largely on moderation in export as well as import growth, says a Morgan Stanley report. According to the global financial services major, the moderation, on a year-on-year basis, is likely owing to higher oil prices and unfavourable base effects, as reported by PTI.

North Korea Warns US of Retaliation for Tough UN Sanctions

North Korea warned of retaliation if the United Nations Security Council approves a US proposal for harsher sanctions after Pyongyang conducted is sixth and most powerful nuclear test.

The warning came as the US called for a vote on Monday on a draft resolution to tighten sanctions on North Korea, which has repeatedly tested bombs and missiles as it seeks the ability to target the US with a nuclear weapon, reported Bloomberg.

Matrimony.com raises Rs 226 cr from anchor investors

Matrimony.com raised nearly Rs 226 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale opening this week. Little over 22.93 lakh shares would be allotted to 10 anchor investors, including Goldman Sachs, Small Cap World Funds, HDFC Trustee Company and Baring Private Equity India AIF.

These shares would be sold to anchor investors at Rs 985 apiece -- the upper end of the IPO price band. The total proceeds would be around Rs 225.88 crore, according to PTI.

GST tweak: Cotton quilt, corduroy fabric, brooms to cost less

As many as 40 products, including daily use ones like idli and dosa batter, raincoat, brooms and corduroy fabric, will cost less as the GST Council has lowered taxes on them.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, at its 21st meeting in Hyderabad, also decided to reduce levy on computer monitors of up to 20 inches, cotton quilts, rubber bands and kitchen gas lighters, PTI reported.

Sebi to reduce mutual fund schemes by half

Sebi’s mutual fund advisory panel has recommended strict definitions on how mutual funds are categorized, a move that might halve the number of schemes offered by asset managers currently. The regulator aims to ensure that an asset management company has only one product offering in each category.

The move will help investors cut through the clutter of 2,000 investment schemes and aid decision making, said these people. At the end of August, 42 fund houses in Indian managed Rs 20.6 trillion, said a report by Livemint.

Next set of NPAs must have credit rating: RBI

A resolution plan finalised for the next set of stressed assets identified by RBI will be subject to a rating requirement if the plan for resolving their bad debts falls outside the scope of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The central bank has conveyed to the banks that if any resolution plan is finalised outside the ambit of the IBC, the residual debt would have to be rated as investment grade by two external credit rating agencies for bank loan rating, according to Business Standard.

CBI books 19 companies for sending over Rs 400 crore abroad

The CBI has registered a case against 19 companies which have sent over Rs 424 crore in foreign remittances through about 700 transactions, suspecting it to be a case of money laundering through shell companies. It is alleged that during the year 2015, unidentified officials of Punjab National Bank, Mint Street branch, Chennai, entered into a criminal conspiracy with 19 accused companies which were account holders in the branch, said a report by The Economic Times.

FPIs’ net outflow at Rs. 3,000 cr from equities in a week

Foreign investors have pulled out close to Rs. 3,000 crore from equities in the first week of this month amid lacklustre earnings season as well as tensions between the US and North Korea over the latter’s nuclear programme. The net outflow by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) follows a withdrawal of Rs. 12,770 crore from the stock market in August, said The Hindu Business Line.

FinMin to initiate Budget exercise next week

Work on India’s first post-GST Union Budget 2018-19 will start next week with the finance ministry issuing timelines for different processes that will culminate with its presentation in February. It may also be the current government’s last full-fledged Budget as general elections are due in 2019, said a report by The Hindu Business Line.

P-notes investment hits 5-year low in July

Investments in the domestic capital market through participatory notes (P-notes) slumped to a five year low of Rs 1.35 lakh crore in July-end amid stringent norms put in place by Sebi. The total value of P-notes investments in Indian markets - equity, debt and derivatives declined to Rs 1,35,297 crore at July-end from Rs 1,65,241 crore at the end of June, according to Sebi data, as reported by The Economic Times.

Sebi bars Suncity Infracon, 6 others from securities mkt

Sebi has barred Suncity Infracon Corporation (India) Ltd and six individuals from securities market and directed them to refund money collected illegally from the public. The firm and directors have also been restrained from the securities market till the expiry of four years from the date of completion of refunds along with interest to investors.

According to Sebi, the company had issued and allotted redeemable preference shares to 2,429 investors during the financial year 2010-11 and raised a total amount of Rs 24,300, said a report by PTI.

Sebi moots tighter norms for credit rating agencies

Sebi has proposed a slew of stricter measures for credit rating agencies including 10 per cent cross-shareholding cap, tighter net worth requirement and promoter eligibility norms. This rule will also be applicable to shareholders other than rival rating agencies. However, this will not apply to holdings by broad-based domestic financial institutions, said a report by The Economic Times.

Forex kitty swells by $3.57 bn, closes in on $400 bn-mark

The forex reserves surged by a massive USD 3.572 billion to touch a record high of USD 398.122 billion for the week ended September 1, on account of rise in foreign currency assets, RBI data showed today. The foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, increased by USD 2.808 billion to USD 373.641 billion for the reporting week, according to the data, as reported by PTI.

Govt mulls making unlisted companies hold shares in demat form

The government is looking at the feasibility of mandating all unlisted companies to have their shares in dematerialised form, sources said as authorities step up efforts to weed out shell firms. Preliminary discussions have been initiated on the proposal to dematerialise shares of all unlisted firms in a phased manner, which would still be a gargantuan task considering there are more than 16 lakh registered companies in the country, PTI reported.

Rupee closes over one-month high against US dollar

The rupee on Friday closed over one-month high tracking gains in its Asian peers after dollar weakened to fresh two and half year low. It closed at 63.79 a dollar — a level last seen on 8 August, up 0.41 percent from its Thursday’s close of 64.05. The rupee opened at 63.84 a dollar, said a report by Livemint.