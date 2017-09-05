What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 18 things you should know

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty50 opened at 9,984 and rose marginally to touch its intraday high of 9,988 but then bears took control and pushed the index by over 100 points to touch its intraday low of 9,861 – which made a long lower shadow. It finally closed 61 points lower at 9,912.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 189.98 points at 31,702.25 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 61.55 points to 9,912.85, dragged by banks, FMCG and IT stocks.

The Nifty closed at 9,912.85 on Monday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 9,853.1, followed by 9,793.35. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 9,980.5 and 10,048.15.

The Nifty Bank closed 197.15 points lower at 24,236.85 on Monday. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,109.03, followed by 23,981.27. On the upside, key resistance levels are 24,411.93, followed by 24,587.07.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies:

Asia markets cautious following Korean Peninsula tensions

Indexes in Asia were cautious on Tuesday after stocks stumbled and investors turned to safe haven assets in the previous session on the back of North Korea's recent nuclear test, said a Reuters report.

The Nikkei 225 was off 0.15 percent in early trade. South Korea's benchmark Kospi index made cautious gains, climbing 0.1 percent after closing lower by more than 1 percent in the previous session.

Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.58 percent, driven by steep falls in the energy and utilities sub-indexes.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 27 points higher at 9,954 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.

US envoy tells UN: N Korean leader is 'begging for war'

The Trump Administration, warning that North Korea is “begging for war,” is pressing China and other members of the United Nations Security Council to cut off all oil and other fuels to the country, The New York Times reported.

"The effort, which senior administration officials described as a last best chance to resolve the standoff with the North using sanctions rather than military means, came as South Korean officials said Monday that they had seen evidence that North Korea may be preparing another test, likely of an intercontinental ballistic missile," it said.

RBI includes HDFC Bank in 'too big to fail' list

RBI today included HDFC Bank in the list of 'too big to fail' lenders, referred to as D-SIB or domestic systemically important bank.

With the inclusion of HDFC Bank in the list, there will now be three 'too big to fail' financial entities in the country. SIBs are subjected to higher levels of supervision so as to prevent disruption in financial services in the event of any failure.

GST Council may lower tax rates if high collections continue

The GST Council may consider lowering tax on items of common consumption if the high trajectory of collections continues over the next few months, an official said.

The first-month collection under the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime has been encouraging and if the rising trend continues till December, it would make a case for reduction of tax rate.

The tax reduction could be either on items of common consumption or a cut in headline rate which will benefit consumers, said the official who did not wish to be identified.

The rupee reclaimed some lost ground towards the fag end yesterday and closed with a marginal 3 paise loss at 64.05 against the American currency.

The Indian rupee plunged to hit an intra-day low of 64.18 against the dollar in knee-jerk reaction but managed to pull back magnificently towards the fag-end.

Brokers divided over proposal to extend trade hours

Brokers appeared to be divided over the proposal to extend the timing of stock trading up to 7.30 pm, with some arguing it will not increase volumes and be convenient to traders while others believe this will lead to overall development of the equity segment.

Leading bourses have proposed to extend the timing of stock trading up to 7.30 pm to better align Indian markets with global trends and boost business.

India Cements to tap non-Southern markets

Cement major The India Cements Ltd on Monday said it would tap non-Southern markets to improve capacity utilisation as part of its strategy of going forward, a top company official said.

As part of plans to improve capacity utilisation, the company was taking steps to diversify the product portfolio. The city-based firm would also focus on restructuring and reducing debt and step up exports, company Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, N Srinivasan said.

Crisil lowers GDP forecast to 7% in FY18

Domestic rating agency Crisil on Monday lowered its growth forecast to 7 percent for fiscal 2018, down from 7.4 per cent earlier, as it sees disruptions arising from the implementation of the new uniform tax regime to continue to impact the economy for a few more quarters.

IRB starts work on highway project

IRB Infrastructure Developers today said it has received 'appointed date' from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for the Udaipur to Rajasthan and Gujarat Border highway project.

LIC sells over 2% in Bank of Baroda in open market sale

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has sold over 2 percent shares in public sector Bank of Baroda in an open market sale in past two months. The open market sale of over 2.04 percent stake took place between July 10 to September 1, Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing.

Calculated on a previous close of Rs 138.30 a share on September 1, the valuation of the stake sale by LIC in Bank of Baroda comes out to be Rs 649.74 crore.

TVS Emerald, ASK form realty investment platform

TVS Motor Company's realty arm TVS Emerald and financial service firm ASK group have tied up to form a Rs 400 crore real estate investment platform and made its first investment of Rs 83 crore to buy 10 acre in Chennai.

RBI to stay on hold even after disappointing GDP data: Nomura

The Reserve Bank is likely to stay on hold in its policy review meet in October and instead focus on banking resolution and liquidity management, despite June quarter 'disappointing' GDP data, Nomura said in a report.

Tata Motors CTO Tim Leverton resigns

High-level exits at Tata Motors refuse to die down with the latest to leave the company being Tim Leverton, President and Chief Technical Officer. Leverton is moving back to the UK for personal reasons. The changes come amid a big

The changes come amid a big shakeup within the company aimed primarily at putting the company back on the path to profitability.

BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi to meet Jinping today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold their first substantive bilateral meeting on Tuesday after the Dokalam standoff, which had put ties between the two countries under strain.

According to external affairs ministry officials, Modi will meet Xi at 12.30 pm (10 am IST), the prime minister's last official engagement before flying off to Myanmar on a bilateral visit.

Trading halts on MCX, SEBI seeks report

Trading halted on all segments on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday for more than 45 minutes due to a technical glitch in a recently upgraded technology.

The exchange on Monday started trading on a new technology, called API. While the trading resumed at 7:36 pm, there was an option for the members to cancel the pending orders between 7:25 pm and 7:35 pm.

US gasoline prices slip as oil industry bounces back from Harvey

US gasoline prices fell on Monday as the nation’s oil heartland continued to claw its way back from the devastation wrought by Storm Harvey, with shipping channels, pipelines and refineries restarting operations. Port operations across the US Gulf Coast oil and gas hub were resuming, although many still had restrictions on vessel draft, according to US Coast Guard updates.

Last date for filing of GST returns for July, August extended

Businesses will have more time to file the final GST returns as the government on Monday extended the last date for filing of sales and purchase data as well as payment of taxes for the months of July and August.

Now sales return or GSTR-1 for July will have to be filed by September 10 instead of September 5 earlier and purchase returns or GSTR-2 would be filed by September 25 instead of September 10 earlier. GSTR-3, which is the match of GSTR-1 and GSTR-2, will have to be filed by September 30, in place of September 15.

Gold hits near 1-year peak as tensions rise over North Korea

Gold prices shot up on Monday to their highest in nearly a year as investors bought safe haven assets amid worries that North Korea might launch more missiles in the wake of its sixth and largest nuclear test.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,333.00 per ounce, after touching its strongest since late September at $1,339.47 in the previous session.

Reliance Capital to turn ex-date for demerger

Shares of Reliance Capital will turn ex-date on Tuesday for the proposed demerger of Reliance Home Finance. Investors wishing to receive RHF shares need to buy Reliance Capital shares by Monday, said a media report.

The proposal will unlock substantial value for its shareholders, who will be allotted one share free of cost in Reliance Home Finance for every share held in Reliance Capital. According to the scheme, Reliance Capital will hold 51 per cent stake in Reliance Home Finance, it said.