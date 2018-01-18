What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 15 things you should know

Indian market started on a muted note on Wednesday but picked up momentum in the mid-morning day as both Sensex and Nifty rose to fresh record highs. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed peak 35000 for the first time while Nifty hit a record high of 10,803.

The Nifty closed at 10,788.5 on Wednesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,702.53, followed by 10,616.57. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,838.73 and 10,888.97.

The Nifty Bank closed at 26,289.1. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,029.0, followed by 25,768.9. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,442.5, followed by 26,595.9.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

US markets end higher on earnings optimism

US stocks jumped on Wednesday and the Dow closed above 26,000 for the first time as investors’ expectations for higher earnings lifted stocks across sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 322.79 points, or 1.25 percent, to 26,115.65, the S&P 500 gained 26.14 points, or 0.94 percent, to 2,802.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 74.59 points, or 1.03 percent, to 7,298.28, Reuters reported.

Asian shares track US gains as dollar pares some gains

Stock indexes in Asia on Thursday bounced back from declines in the last session, tracking substantial overnight gains on Wall Street. Nikkei 225 rose 0.73 percent in early trade, with gains seen in most energy-related stocks and banking names. The Kospi tacked on 0.48 percent as Samsung Electronics bounced 1.57 percent, CNBC reported.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 34.50 points or 0.32 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,839-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Direct tax mop-up jumps 19% this fiscal

Direct tax collections during the first nine-and-a-half months of the current fiscal have risen by 18.7 percent to Rs 6.89 lakh crore, the tax department said on Wednesday.

The collections till January 15, 2018 represent over 70 percent of the Rs 9.8 lakh crore revenue target from direct taxes, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

Govt mulls allowing 100% FDI in private banks

The government is thinking of allowing 100 percent foreign direct investment in private banks, sources told CNBC-TV18. Increasing the permissible limit for FDI in public sector banks to 49% from the current 20 percent is also being considered, sources said.

Trump accuses Russia of helping North Korea evade sanctions

US President Donald Trump complained that Russia was helping North Korea to evade international sanctions, signalling frustration with a country he had hoped to forge friendly relations with after his 2016 election win, Reuters reported.

Bitcoin slumps below $10,000

Bitcoin skidded below USD 10,000 on Wednesday, halving in value from its peak price, with investors gripped by fears regulators could clamp down on the volatile cryptocurrency that sky-rocketed last year, Reuters reported.

Amber Enterprises IPO fully subscribed on first day

Amber Enterprises' Rs 600-crore initial share public offering was fully subscribed on the first day of its bidding on Wednesday. The IPO received bids for 50.93 lakh shares against the total issue size of 49.27 lakh scrips, registering a subscription of 1.03 times, NSE data showed.

Edelweiss Financial Services, IDFC Bank, SBI Capital Markets and BNP Paribas will manage the company's IPO.

Rupee rebounds 16 paise to 63.88 a dollar

The rupee bounced back in style after a brief overnight crash and ended higher by 16 paise at 63.88 against the US currency on bouts of dollar selling by exporters and banks. It touched a high of 63.76 in intra-day trade during the late afternoon deals before ending at 63.88, showing a rise of 16 paise, or 0.25 percent.

Sebi disposes of case against IDBI Bank

Sebi on Wednesday closed a case related to disclosure lapses against state-owned IDBI Bank in the matter of Sankhya Infotech Ltd (SIL). It had observed that IDBI had invoked pledge of 14,91,209 shares reflecting 13.26 percent of the total issued capital of SIL, which is tantamount to the acquisition of shares, without making disclosures to stock exchange and company as required under SAST.

Foreign exchange earnings grow 17% in 2017

Foreign exchange earnings (FEEs) from tourism in 2017 registered a growth of 17 percent over 2016, the ministry of tourism said on Wednesday. FEEs during 2017 were Rs 1,80,379 crore with a growth of 17 percent over 2016. Whereas, the FEEs during 2016 were Rs 1,54,146 crore with a growth of 14 percent over 2015.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam files IPO papers with SEBI

Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator SEBI to float an initial public offering. The public issue will see sale of up to 46,835,000 equity shares, or 25 percent stake, by the company's promoter, draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with SEBI showed.

21 companies to report results today

As many as 21 companies are likely to report their Q3 numbers today including Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, DB Corp, Mastek, Yes Bank, and UltraTech Cement.

Newgen Software IPO subscribed 70% on Day 2

The initial public offer of IT firm Newgen Software Technologies was subscribed 70 percent on the second day of its listing on Wednesday. The IPO aims to raise Rs 425 crore, received bids for 85.54 lakh shares against the total issue size of over 1.22 crore scrips NSE data showed.

Newgen Software's initial public offer (IPO) comprises fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 95 crore by the company and an offer for sale of 13,453,932 equity shares by the existing shareholders.

RITES files papers with Sebi to raise Rs 600 cr via IPO

RITES has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise an estimated Rs 600 crore through an initial share sale. The initial public offer will see sale of 2.4 crore equity shares, amounting to 12 percent, by the promoter, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi.

Elara Capital (India) Pvt Ltd, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd, IDFC Bank Ltd and SBI Capital Markets Ltd will manage the company's IPO.