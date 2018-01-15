What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 15 things you should know

A roller-coaster ride for investors but late buying by the bulls pushed the index to record closing high on Nifty which resulted in a ‘Dragonfly Doji’ type of pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

The Nifty50 opened at 10,682.55 and closed roughly at the same level at 10,681.25. The index breached its 5-days exponential moving average to hit an intraday low of 10,597.10 but then bulls came to rescue and pushed the index back above 10,600. It hit a record high of 10,690.40 in trade on Friday.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,622.07, followed by 10,562.93. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,715.37 and 10,749.53.

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,749.1. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,612.73, followed by 25,476.37. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,830.33, followed by 25,911.57.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

Wall Street hits new highs on earnings optimism, data

Wall Street continued its rally on Friday with record closing highs as the fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off with solid results from banks and robust retail sales drove investor optimism about economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 228.46 points, or 0.89 percent, to 25,803.19, the S&P 500 gained 18.68 points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,786.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.29 points, or 0.68 percent, to 7,261.06, Reuters reported.

Asian markets trade higher

Major indexes in Asia notched gains on Monday after Wall Street closed out last week at records and the dollar remained on the back foot. The Nikkei 225 rose 0.54 percent as technology and financial names rose early in the session while the Kospi tacked on 0.34 percent in early trade, CNBC reported.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 39.50 points or 0.37 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,728-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

India to post average GDP growth of 7.3% over 2020-22: Morgan Stanley

The Indian economy is expected to witness an average GDP growth of 7.3 percent over 2020-22, says a Morgan Stanley research report.

"This sets the stage for a fully fledged recovery in 2018, and we expect real GDP growth to accelerate from 6.4 percent in 2017 to 7.5 percent in 2018 and further to 7.7 percent in 2019," it said.

Dec retail inflation hits 17-month high at 5.2%

India’s retail inflation hit a fresh high, growing 5.2 percent in December, mainly due to hardening housing, fuel and food prices, while inching towards RBI’s upper tolerance level of inflation at 6 percent.

Consumer food price inflation continued to witness a jump, with prices of food rising 4.96 percent in December from 4.42 percent in November.

South Korea & North Korea to hold working-level talks today

North Korea and South Korea have agreed to hold working-level talks at the Tongil Pavilion on the North Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjom on January 15, South Korea’s unification ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The delegation, to be led by an official from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, will be sent to hold talks on the prospects of North Korea sending its performance art group to the Winter Olympics in South Korea, the unification ministry said in a statement, Reuters reported.

India’s factory output soars to a 25-month high in Nov

India’s industrial output hit a 25-month in November, soaring 8.4 percent led by robust growth in manufacturing, as well as inventory rebuilding after the festive season.

Manufacturing sector, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the entire index, grew 10.2 percent in November, compared with 2.5 percent growth in October, and 4.8 percent in November 2016, government data showed.

Stressed power projects: FM holds review meeting with lenders

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday held a review meeting with lenders and senior officials on the financial stress faced by some of the power projects, including that of Tata Power and Adani Group in Gujarat.

The high-level meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Nripendra Misra, senior officials of power ministry, SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar, among others.

South Korea seeks trade sanctions on US

South Korea has asked the World Trade Organization for authorization to impose annual trade sanctions worth at least $711 million on the United States, a filing published by the World Trade Organization showed on Friday, Reuters reported.

Apollo Micro Systems IPO subscribed 248.51 times

The initial public offer (IPO) of Apollo Micro Systems, which caters primarily to the defence and aerospace sectors, was subscribed a staggering 248.51 times on the last day of bidding on Friday. The IPO to raise Rs 156 crore received bids for 1,02,94,92,300 shares against the total issue size of 41,44,955 shares, data available with the NSE till 1945 hrs showed.

Aryaman Financial Services Limited is the book running lead manager to the offer.

Full bench of SC should resolve differences among judges: Bar Association

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Saturday passed a resolution saying the differences of four seniormost judges with Chief Justice Dipak Misra should be considered by the full bench of the apex court.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) formed a seven-member team to meet all judges of the Supreme Court, barring the five seniormost judges, to discuss the present crisis in the apex court.

FPI inflow at Rs 5.2K cr in Jan so far on earnings optimism

Foreign investors have pumped in over Rs 5,200 crore in the Indian capital markets this month so far on anticipation of recovery in corporate earnings and attractive yields.

According to the depositories data, FPIs put in a net amount of Rs 2,172 crore in equities and Rs 3,080 crore in the debt markets during January 1-12 - translating into a net inflow of Rs 5,252 crore.

Sebi plans rules for uniform pricing of bonds

Sebi plans to come out with a methodology for uniform valuation of such products across the financial sector to deepen the corporate bond market, officials said.

According to officials, the market regulator will come out with the framework for 'one single price' of corporate bonds across the financial sector next month after the Union Budget. It will make uniform rules for calculation of interest and redemption payments on bonds.

P-notes investment drops to Rs 1.28 lakh cr in Nov

Overall investments into the Indian capital market through participatory notes (P-notes) fell to Rs 1.28 lakh crore at November-end after witnessing a rise in the previous month.

Total value of P-notes investment in Indian markets - equity, debt and derivatives - declined to Rs 1,28,639 crore at November-end from Rs 1,31,006 crore at the end of October, according to market regulator Sebi data.

Mutual funds garner Rs 6.2K cr via SIPs in Dec

Retail investors are preferring systematic investment plan (SIP) option for investing in mutual funds as the industry garnered over Rs 6,200 crore through this route in December, a surge of 56 percent from the year-ago period.

The total money garnered by fund houses through SIPs increased to over Rs 59,000 crore in 2017 as compared to about Rs 40,000 crore in 2016, Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) data showed.

FDI norms tweak: Joint audits to boost Indian entities

Companies will now have to go for joint audits in case a foreign investor insists on having an international auditor, a move that will provide a fillip to Indian audit entities.

According to former ICAI President Manoj Fadnis, when there is overseas investment, generally the foreign investor would say that it wants to have a particular auditor. They want one of the Big 4 firms to be the auditors, he noted.