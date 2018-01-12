What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 15 things you should know

The bulls managed to push the index higher after slipping towards its 5-days exponential moving averages (DEMA) to a fresh record high of 10,664.60 on Thursday making a small bullish candle which also resembles a 'Hanging Man' kind of pattern on daily candlestick charts.

The Nifty50 index which opened at 10,637 slipped to an intraday low of 10,612.35. It rose to a record high of 10,664.60 before closing the day 19 points higher at 10,651.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,620.8, followed by 10,590.4. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,673.1 and 10,695.

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,660.9. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,563.83, followed by 25,466.77. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,726.33, followed by 25,791.77.

US markets rise with oil prices, earnings optimism

Wall Street closed at record highs on Thursday as rising oil prices lifted energy stocks and investors bet on a strong US corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 205.6 points, or 0.81 percent, to 25,574.73, the S&P 500 gained 19.33 points, or 0.70 percent, to 2,767.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 58.21 points, or 0.81 percent, to 7,211.78, Reuters reported.

Asian markets trade higher

Asian shares clawed back slight gains on Friday after finishing slightly lower in the last session, with most major indexes in the region tracking the strong lead from Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei 225 hovered near the flat line in the early going, with declines seen in major automakers and technology names while South Korea's Kospi edged up by 0.19 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India. Nifty futures were trading around 10,704-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

TCS Q3 profit grows 1.3%, dollar revenue meets estimates

Tata Consultancy Services kicked off the IT sector earnings on Thursday. The IT major has reported sequential profit growth at 1.3 percent in Q3FY18 though seasonally it is weak quarter for software companies. Profit during the quarter increased to Rs 6,531 crore from Rs 6,446 crore in previous quarter, the IT firm said.

Revenue in rupee terms grew by 1.2 percent to Rs 30,904 crore and dollar revenue rose 1 percent to USD 4,787 million compared to September quarter, driven by strong deal wins and digital demand.

Benami properties of more than Rs 3500 crore attached: Govt

The government has stepped up action against Benami properties, with the Income Tax (IT) Department attaching properties worth Rs 3500. In a tweet, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that more than 900 cases of properties have been provisionally attached under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act.

The nature of properties attached include land, flats, vehicles, shops, jewellery and bank deposits. The properties attached also include immovable properties of more than Rs 2,900 crore.

Brent hits $70 a barrel for first time in 3 years

Oil prices retreated from big gains on Thursday, but still managed to settle at three-year highs after the global Brent benchmark hit USD 70 a barrel on signs of tightening supply in the United States.

Brent crude futures settled 6 cents higher at USD 69.26 a barrel, after hitting USD 70.05 a barrel during the session, its highest level since November 2014, Reuters reported.

PV export flat in 2017; pending GST refunds touch Rs 2K cr

India's passenger vehicle exports remained flat in 2017, plagued by issue of GST refund to automobile manufacturers which has touched Rs 2,000 crore since the implementation of the new tax regime.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), passenger vehicle (PV) exports from India stood at 7,38,894 units last year as against 7,38,137 units in 2016, a marginal growth of 0.1 percent.

Oil minister rules out upstream oil gas regulator

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday virtually ruled out giving statutory powers to upstream oil and gas regulator DGH, saying the sector has not fully developed and needs government support.

India tops domestic air traffic demand at 16.4% in Nov: IATA

India's domestic air passenger traffic grew by 16.4 percent in November last year, topping the growth chart worldwide, global aviation body, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

Apollo Micro Systems IPO subscribed 9 times on Day 2

The initial public offer (IPO) of Apollo Micro Systems, which caters primarily to the defence and aerospace sectors, was subscribed 9 times on the second day of bidding on Thursday. Aryaman Financial Services Limited is the book running lead manager to the offer.

Reliance Jio planning its own cryptocurrency called JioCoin

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd plans to create its own cyptocurrency, JioCoin. With Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani leading the JioCoin project, Reliance Jio plans to build a 50-member team of young professionals to work on blockchain technology, which can also be used to develop applications such as smart contracts and supply chain management logistics, Mint reported.

GST Council may lower rates for farm gear, electric vehicles next week

The GST Council may take up rationalisation of the goods and services tax (GST) rates for a handful of items at its meeting next week. These items include bio-diesel buses, electric vehicles and irrigation equipment.

“The items qualifying for rate reduction in the upcoming meeting have been picked with an objective of giving a push to agriculture and clean energy. Other items in the 28 percent tax slab will not be taken up this time with revenues yet to stabilise,” an official said, Business Standard reported.

Sebi extends deadline for stockbrokers to set up records of client orders

Sebi on Thursday extended the deadline for stockbrokers to comply with the requirement of keeping evidence of every instruction given by clients for equity and equity derivative trades. This rule will now be applicable from April 1, instead of the earlier specified date of January 1.

The market watchdog had also directed brokerages to keep a record of the logs of internet transactions by their clients and all other legally verifiable records for share transactions, Mint reported.

17 stocks to report Q3 results today

As many as 17 stocks on the BSE are scheduled to report their results for the quarter ended December on Friday which include names like Infosys, 3i Infotech, GAIL India, HT Media, Karnataka Bank, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Sintex Industries, and Videocon Industries.

PwC to fight Sebi's 2-year audit ban to limit franchise impact

Price Waterhouse will contest a two-year auditing ban by the market regulator over a fraud nearly a decade ago at a company it audited, but even if it succeeds in preventing the move business experts expect damage to the auditor's business, Reuters reported.

US jobless claims increase for fourth straight week

US producer prices fell for the first time in nearly 1-1/2 years in December amid declining costs for services, which could temper expectations that inflation will accelerate in 2018.

Bitter cold and snow in parts of the country likely kept some workers at home, accounting for last week’s jump in jobless claims, Reuters reported.