What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 15 things you should know

The Nifty remained volatile throughout the trading day on Tuesday but bulls managed to push in the end to close in the green. The index opened at 10,477 and rose to an intraday high of 10,495. It slipped to an intraday low of 10,404 before closing the day at 10,442, up 6 points.

The Nifty closed at 10,442.2 on Tuesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,399.53, followed by 10,356.87. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,490.03 and 10,537.87.

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,338.2. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,238.83, followed by 25,139.47. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,431.53, followed by 25,524.87.

US markets end on strong note; Nasdaq closes above 7,000

US stocks rose in the first session of the new year and the Nasdaq closed above 7,000 for the first time on Tuesday as investors were optimistic that 2018 will bring more gains for the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.79 points, or 0.42 percent, to 24,824.01, the S&P 500 gained 22.18 points, or 0.83 percent, to 2,695.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 103.51 points, or 1.5 percent, to 7,006.90, Reuters reported.

Asia markets trade higher

Asian stocks notched moderate gains on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street. The Kospi edged up 0.17 percent in early trade while the S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.14 percent as mining stocks led the index higher. The Nikkei was however marginally down in the early trade, CNBC reported.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India. Nifty futures were trading around 10,481-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Trump says his nuclear button is bigger than North Korea’s

President Donald Trump responded to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s latest threats, saying that he has a “much bigger and more powerful” nuclear button. Trump’s remark on Twitter came after Kim warned the U.S. on Monday that the nuclear button “is always on my desk.”

The North Korean leader called his nuclear deterrent “irreversible” and claimed it would prevent Trump from starting a war, Bloomberg reported.

Parliament passes Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said the government has entered into an unchartered territory as far as bankruptcy and insolvency Code is concerned and would continue to modify the law dealing with the issue.

The Bill seeks to replace an ordinance which was promulgated in November to prevent unscrupulous persons from misusing or vitiating the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Arun Jaitley rules out one GST rate for all items

The government on Tuesday ruled out having a single rate for all commodities under the goods and services tax (GST), saying items like food products have been placed at minimum taxation levels while luxury goods were in the higher categories.

Silly Monks IPO to open on Jan 5

Silly Monks Entertainment’s initial public offer (IPO), through which the firm plans to raise Rs15.12 crore, would open for subscription on 5 January. The firm will raise Rs15.12 crore through the public offer of 12.60 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs10 each. The lead manager of the issue, which will close on 10 January, is Aryaman Financial Services.

Cryptocurrencies not legal tender in India: FM

Bitcoins or such cryptocurrencies are not legal tender and those indulging in such transactions are doing it at their own risk, finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday as several members expressed concerns over trading on these platforms.

A committee under the chairmanship of secretary, department of economic affairs, is deliberating over all issues related to cryptocurrencies to propose specific actions to be taken,” he said.

MFs add Rs 5.4 tn to kitty in 2017; AUM crosses Rs 22 tn mark

The mutual fund industry saw its assets base jump to over Rs 22 lakh crore in 2017, adding more than Rs 5.4 lakh crore to the kitty, on strong participation from retail investors and investor awareness initiatives.

Fund houses are expecting similar 'healthy' growth in AUM to continue in the new year too as the penetration levels of mutual funds are still very low in the country.

Power tariffs could rise 62-93 paise/kWh across India: Power Minister

Electricity tariffs across India are expected to rise by 62 to 93 paise per kilowatt-hour during the first year of upgrades to coal-fired power plants, power minister R.K. Singh told lawmakers on Tuesday.

SFIO to probe 57 suspected shell firms

The ministry of corporate affairs has asked the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to probe 57 suspected shell companies on the basis of reports by regional directors of the office of the Registrar of Companies (RoCs).

Sources say 18 of these entities deposited above Rs 1 billion each and the other 39 deposited between Rs 250 million and Rs 1 billion each in the post-demonetisation period, Business Standard reported.

Wholesale Debt Market witness trade worth Rs 1,245.14 cr on NSE

Wholesale debt market segment of the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday witnessed a total turnover of Rs 1,245.14 crore in 24 trades. The 6.79 percent government securities maturing in CG2027 traded value at Rs 520.00 crore at weighted yield of 7.37 percent

Dec PMI data signals revival in manufacturing, Indian economy

The Nikkei India manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a bellwether of economic activity, grew at the fastest rate in five years in December. The manufacturing PMI rose to 54.7 in December from 52.6 in the previous month.

Merchandise exports grew at a six-year high of 30.5% in November while the index for core sectors expanded at its fastest pace in 13 months at 6.8% during the same month, Mint reported.

Arun Jaitley details nuts & bolts of bonds for political funding

Finance minister Arun Jaitley unveiled the framework for electoral bonds aimed at cleaning up political funding with conditions such as a limited tenure and eligibility restricted to parties with a track record of at least one election, Economic Times reported.

SEBI issues fresh consultation papers on Investment Advisers

Sebi on Tuesday proposed new norms for Investment Advisers, under which they will have to segregate their advisory and product distribution businesses. The new proposals would help prevent the conflict of interest between 'advising' and 'selling' of investment products by the same entity or person.

Euro zone factory growth surges to record

Euro zone factories ended 2017 growing at their fastest pace in more than two decades while performance in Asia was more uneven, with its third-largest economy India leading the field and manufacturing giant China unexpectedly resilient, Reuters reported.

Rupee ends at two-and-a-half year high against US dollar

The Indian rupee on Tuesday closed at two-and-a-half year high of 63.48 against the US dollar, tracking gains in the Asian currencies market and gaining from exporters selling dollars in the inter-bank foreign exchange market.

“This rise is mainly because of weakness in the dollar,” said Anindya Banerjee of Kotak Securities. “Foreign flows, both in equities and debt, continue to be strong and now that the Fed has already outlined its rate map for 2018, the market has priced it in and moved on.”

NPPA fixes retail prices of 14 formulations

Drug price regulator NPPA has fixed retail prices of 14 formulations, including of those used in the treatment of high cholesterol and high blood pressure. The NPPA asked the manufacturers to furnish quarterly return to the authority regarding production/import and sale of the products.

Govt open to increase deposit insurance cap of 1 lakh: FM

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday assured that the government is considering putting in place a "much better" security measure for bank depositors and is open to suggestions for raising the deposit insurance limit from Rs 1 lakh currently.

Oil hits highest since mid-2015, Brent lower at $66.57 a barrel

Oil prices hit mid-2015 highs in early trading on Tuesday but dipped to settle slightly lower as major pipelines in Libya and the UK restarted and US production soared to the highest level in more than four decades. Brent crude futures settled 30 cents, or 0.5 percent lower at USD 66.57 a barrel. The session high of USD 67.29 was the highest since May 2015, Reuters reported.