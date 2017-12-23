What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 15 things you should know

The Nifty started higher on Thursday but failed to hold gains and corrected throughout the trading day. It made a ‘Bearish Belt Hold’ kind of pattern for the second consecutive day in a row.

Nifty opened at 10,473 which was also its intraday high. The bears took control to post the opening tick and pushed the index below 10,450 levels. It closed 3.90 points lower at 10,440.30.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,420.13, followed by 10,399.97. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,467.23 and 10,494.17.

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,554.3. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,498.83, followed by 25,443.37. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,619.83, followed by 25,685.37.

US markets end higher backed by energy, financials

The three main US stock indexes rose on Thursday, boosted by bank and energy stocks as investors bet on more economically sensitive sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.64 points, or 0.23 percent, to 24,782.29, the S&P 500 gained 5.32 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,684.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.40 points, or 0.06 percent, to 6,965.36, Reuters reported.

Asia markets trade higher

Asian markets were mostly higher in early Friday trade, tracking moderate gains made on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei hovered around the flat line, with automakers declining slightly in morning trade. The Kospi tacked on 0.17 percent as blue chips that had fallen in the last session clawed back gains, CNBC reported.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 9.5 points higher at 10464 indicating a flat to positive opening for the domestic market.

US economy grows at fastest pace in more than 2 years

The US economy grew at its fastest pace in more than two years in the third quarter, powered by robust business spending, and is poised for what could be a modest lift next year from sweeping tax cuts passed by Congress this week.

Gross domestic product expanded at a 3.2 percent annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its third GDP estimate for the period, Reuters reported.

House gives final approval to tax bill, victory to Trump

The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives gave final approval on Wednesday to the biggest overhaul of the US tax code in 30 years, sending a sweeping USD 1.5 trillion tax bill to President Donald Trump for his signature, Reuters reported.

India likely to be $6.5-7 trillion economy by 2030: Bibek Debroy

India is expected to be a USD 6.5-7 trillion economy by 2030, and at the current exchange rate it would touch USD 10 trillion by 2035-40, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Bibek Debroy said on Thursday.

The per capita income in India by 2030 will however be just USD 4,000, still less than many other countries, he said. "In the year 2030, India's national income will be around USD 6.5-7 trillion.

Budget 2018: NREGA allocation could top Rs 60K cr

As a part of Union Budget 2018, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may increase allocation for MNREGA by a fourth to nearly Rs 60,000 crore for the financial year 2018-19, as a part of the NDA government's larger plan to focus specifically on the country's rural sector, amid concerns over rising agrarian crisis.

BOJ keeps policy steady

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday and its governor said economic improvements alone would not trigger a withdrawal of stimulus, reassuring markets it will lag well behind its overseas peers in ending crisis-mode easing.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stressed the need to “patiently” maintain ultra-loose policy, with inflation still distant from the BOJ’s 2 percent target despite a strengthening economy, Reuters reported.

Upward movement of global economy to help India: FM

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday exuded confidence that the upward movement of the global economy will also help India which has been growing at the "new normal" growth rate of 7-8 percent.

Lodha group revives IPO plans; looks to raise Rs 3-6K cr

Lodha Developers has revived plans to launch an initial public offer (IPO) and will soon approach market regulator Sebi with a fresh prospectus as it looks to raise Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 crore including by pre-IPO placement of shares.

Risks to banking sector remain elevated: RBI

The gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) in banking sector may rise from 10.2 percent of gross advances in September 2017 to 10.8 percent in March 2018, according to Reserve Bank of India.

Credit growth of scheduled commercial banks showed an improvement between March and September 2017, while public sector banks (PSBs) continued to lag behind their private sector peers." India's financial system remains stable, it added.

India Inc overseas borrowing jumps 6-fold to $3 bn in Nov

India Inc's foreign borrowings saw an over six-fold rise at USD 3.04 billion in November, according to RBI data. Domestic firms had raised USD 488.49 million as debt from overseas destinations in the same month a year ago.

India joins majority to vote against US move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

India joined 127 other countries to vote in the United Nations General Assembly in favour of a resolution opposing the recent decision of US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Nine countries voted against the resolution, while as many as 35 countries abstained.

Sebi revives proposal on loan default disclosure

Sebi has revived a plan to make it mandatory for listed companies to disclose loan defaults as soon as they occur to stock exchanges. It had put the rule on hold a day before it was supposed to be implemented on October 1, following protests from banks.

Sebi's move is aimed at ensuring that information is shared with all stakeholders at the same time, Economic Times reported.

NSE bans 12 stocks from trading

The derivative contracts of Balrampur Chini, DHFL, DLF, Fortis Healthcare, GMR Infra, HDIL, IFCI, Jet Airways, JP Associates, JSW Energy, RComm and Wockhardt have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit and are currently in the ban period.

Govt imposes 30% import duty on gram

Following up on a string of pro-farmer trade policy decisions, the centre on Thursday imposed a 30 percent import duty on chana (gram) and masoor (red lentil) to support domestic growers. Earlier, both these pulse varieties could be imported freely, Mint reported.