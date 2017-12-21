What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 15 things you should know

The Nifty on Wednesday hit a record high in the opening tick but failed to gain momentum throughout the trading session and closed slightly in the red making a ‘Bearish Belt Hold’ kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

Nifty opened at 10,494.40 and rose marginally to 10,494.45 which was its intraday high. The index slipped after hitting a record high to its intraday low of 10,437.15. It finally closed 19 points lower at 10,444.20.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,422.77, followed by 10,401.33. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,480.07 and 10,515.93.

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,591.7. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,511.83, followed by 25,431.97. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,725.83, followed by 25,859.97.

We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies:

Wall Street ends lower

Wall Street’s main indexes dipped on Wednesday, pausing after recent record highs as both houses of Congress approved a long-anticipated tax overhaul. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.1 points, or 0.11 percent, to 24,726.65, the S&P 500 lost 2.22 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,679.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.89 points, or 0.04 percent, to 6,960.96, Reuters reported.

Asian markets trade subdued

Asian indexes lost ground on Thursday after US stocks closed mostly flat. Nikkei shed 0.34 percent early in the day as investors awaited the Bank of Japan's policy decision due later in the session. The Kospi saw slightly steeper losses, with the index declining 0.76 percent in morning trade, CNBC reported.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 15 points lower at 10453 indicating a negative opening for the domestic market.

Risks to inflation, fiscal uncertainty to keep RBI alert: RBI Gov

Risks to inflation due to the rise in oil prices, uncertainties on the fiscal and external front will keep the central bank vigilant, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel in the minutes of the fifth bi-monthly and 7th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Centre aims to finalise National Telecom Policy by March: Manoj Sinha

The government is looking to finalise the National Telecom Policy 2018 by March next year, Communications Minister Manoj Sinha informed Parliament on Wednesday. He said that several working groups have been constituted on different themes for this purpose.

House gives final approval to US tax bill

The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives gave its final approval on Wednesday to the biggest overhaul of the US tax code in 30 years, sending a sweeping USD 1.5 trillion tax bill to President Donald Trump for his signature, reports Reuters. The House approved the measure by 224-201, passing it for the second time in two days after a procedural foul-up forced another vote on Wednesday.

More changes to bankruptcy code likely in Budget

The government will fix a few urgent problem areas in the insolvency ordinance when it is brought to Parliament in the ongoing session but is likely to make substantive changes to the law in the upcoming budget after the panel looking into the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) makes its recommendations, Economic Times reported.

Govt has over 7400 Mhz spectrum available for telecom services

The government has 7,446 Mhz of spectrum available for telecom services, of which over 80 percent is in two new spectrum bands identified for mobile telephony, Communications Minister Manoj Sinha informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

As much as 770 megahertz (MHz) spectrum is available in the premium 700 Mhz band, 58.75 Mhz in 800 Mhz band, 15.6 Mhz in 900 Mhz band, 46.8 Mhz in 1800 Mhz band and 275 Mhz in 2100 Mhz band, according to the data shared by Sinha.

Food processing sector to attract $18 bn in 4 years: Govt

India's food processing industry could attract an investment of USD 18 billion in the next four years as this sector provides great business opportunity with an annual growth rate of over 8 percent, a top government official said on Wednesday.

Bitcoin falls almost 20% from recent peak to 1-week low

Bitcoin fell more than 10 percent on Wednesday to a one-week low of USD 15,800 at cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp, losing almost one- fifth of its value from a peak hit just three days ago, Reuters reported.

NPPA eases norms for new drug approvals

New drug approvals are likely to pick up after the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) decided to de-link price approval of new drugs with its internal guidelines, a move seen as a major relief to pharmaceutical companies.

The NPPA has also decided to do away with the practice of deciding a new price for each applicant of a new drug, Mint reported.

2G scam verdict to be out today

On Thursday, a special CBI court in Delhi will announce its verdict on the Spectrum 2G case, ending nearly 6 years of wait for a closure. The court's decision will also be a judgement on the then telecom minister A Raja, DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi.

The report revealed that the 2G spectrum licences had been issued to telcos at underestimated prices which led to a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government.

Govt may allow 100% FDI in telecom via automatic route

The government is finalising a plan to allow 100 per cent FDI for telecom services through the automatic route which allows firms to attract foreign funds without its approval, sources said on Wednesday.

153 IPOs hit Indian market; $11.6 bn raised in 2017: Report

As many as 153 initial public offers hit the Indian stock market this year, raising USD 11.6 billion, according to an EY report that says activity "looks good" for 2018 as well.

According to the report released on Wednesday the fourth quarter of this year saw 22 IPOs hitting the market, an increase of 47 percent quarter-on-quarter in terms of the number of deals.

Astron Paper IPO over-subscribed 243.20 times

Astron Paper and Board Mills' IPO was over-subscribed 243.20 times so far on the last day of bidding on Wednesday. The IPO to raise Rs 70 crore received bids for 3,40,48,47,040 shares against the total issue size of 1,40,00,000 shares, data available with the NSE till 2000 hrs showed. Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager to the offer.