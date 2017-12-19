What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 15 things you should know

The Nifty which slipped towards its crucial support placed at 100-days moving average bounced back to close above 10,350 levels on Monday. The index formed a bullish candle which closely resembles a ‘High Wave’ kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

The index moved over 350 points in a single day. The index which opened at 10,263 slipped to an intraday low of 10,074.80 but then bulls managed to regain control and pushed the index to its intraday high of 10,443.55. It closed 55 points higher at 10,388 levels.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,161.23, followed by 9,933.67. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,529.93 and 10,671.07.

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,594.6. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,887.9, followed by 24,181.2. On the upside, key resistance levels are 26,030.6, followed by 26,466.6.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies:

Wall Street propels to record highs

Wall Street hit record closing highs on Monday as optimism increased about the likelihood of lower corporate tax rates as the Republican tax bill moved closer to passage.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140.46 points, or 0.57 percent, to 24,792.2, the S&P 500 gained 14.36 points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,690.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 58.18 points, or 0.84 percent, to 6,994.76, Reuters reported.

Asian stocks trade higher after Wall Street climbs on tax optimism

Major Asian indexes gained on Tuesday after US stocks closed the Monday session at record highs. Nikkei tacked on 0.27 percent after soaring more than 1.5 percent in the previous session. Kospi index climbed 0.44 percent as blue-chip tech names rose, CNBC reported.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 19 points higher at 10419 indicating a positive opening for the domestic market.

Gross NPAs of banks cross Rs 8.50 lakh cr in 1st half: Shiv Pratap Shukla

Gross Non-performing Assets (NPAs) of banks crossed Rs 8.50 lakh crore at the end of September 2017, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla informed the Lok Sabha.

The RBI has issued directions to certain banks for referring 12 accounts, with fund and non-fund based outstanding amount greater than Rs 5,000 crore and with 60 per cent or more classified as non-performing as of March 31, 2016, to initiate insolvency process, he said.

Bank unions to intensify protest against proposed FRDI Bill

The government’s proposed Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill is facing strong resistance from bank unions as they threatened to go on a nationwide strike if the Bill is introduced in the winter session of Parliament, reports Business Standard.

Over 2,400 fresh cases filed before NCLT

As many as 2,434 new cases have been filed before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) since the enactment of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code last year, Parliament was informed on Monday.

As per the information received from public sector banks, Rs 39.63 crore had been realised till the end of last month, after filing cases with NCLT, and Rs 2.89 crore had been borne by the banks as haircut.

Income Tax department unearths undisclosed income of Rs 7,961 cr

The Income-Tax Department has unearthed undisclosed income of Rs 7,961 crore post demonetisation, from November last year to March, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan said the department, during this period, conducted searches on around 900 groups, wherein assets worth over Rs 900 crore were seized and undisclosed income of Rs 7,961 crore was admitted.

Exchange giant CME's bitcoin futures get tepid take-up in debut

Bitcoin futures got a muted reception after their debut on CME Group late on Sunday, with volumes in the tens of millions of dollars in the first 12 hours of trading, as warnings about the risks of bitcoin sounded ever louder.

A total of 751 contracts - each of them for five bitcoins - had been traded on CME’s January futures contract as of 1417 GMT, at USD 18,970 per contract, just over 13 hours after their introduction, making a total notional value of around USD 70 million, Reuters reported.

NPPA notifies prices of 65 essential formulations

National drug pricing regulator NPPA on Monday said it has notified prices of 65 essential formulations, including those used for the treatment of diabetes, infections, pain and high blood pressure.

NPPA fixes ceiling price of essential medicines of Schedule I under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO) 2013.

ACME Solar Holdings, HG Infra gets Sebi's nod for IPO

ACME Solar Holdings and HG Infra Engineering have received Sebi's approval to launch initial public offerings, as per the latest update with markets regulator. Together, these companies are expected to garner Rs 2,700 crore through initial share-sales.

Astron Paper IPO over-subscribed 5.11 times on Day 2

Astron Paper and Board Mills' initial public offer (IPO) was over-subscribed 5.11 times on the second day of bidding on Monday, stock exchanges data showed. The IPO to raise Rs 70 crore received bids for 7,15,88,440 shares against the total issue size of 1,40,00,000 shares, data available with the NSE showed.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager to the offer. The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE.

G-sec investment limit oversubscribed, FPIs bid for Rs 4K cr

Government bonds attracted bids worth over Rs 4,000 crore from foreign investors on Monday's auction as against the debt investment limit of Rs 3,074 crore on offer, exchange data showed.

FPIs bid Rs 4,061 crore (USD 633 million) for investment limits in government debt as against Rs 3,074 crore (USD 480 million) on offer, showed the data with National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed. Of the 39 bids, as many as 30 were declared successful, it showed.

Section of PSU bank unions threaten strike on Dec 27

A section of bank unions have given a strike call for December 27 for early implementation of wage revision for IDBI Bank employees which has been due since 2012. According to AIBEA General Secretary C H Venkatachalam, the strike call has been given in the support of IDBI Bank employees and staff protest of undue delay of about 5 year in implementation of wage revision.

Bitcoins: I-T notices to 4-5 lakh HNIs across the country

Widening its probe into bitcoin investments and trade, the Income Tax (IT) department is set to issue notices to 4 to 5 lakh high networth individuals (HNI) across the country who were trading on the exchanges of this unregulated virtual currency.

Shell companies: Criminal prosecutions filed in 47 cases

Criminal prosecution complaints related to shell companies have been filed in 47 cases, the government said on Monday. It said that it has also ordered investigation against 57 companies for huge sums deposited in bank accounts and withdrawn in an exceptional manner in post demonetisation.

NSE bans 7 companies from trading

The derivative contracts Fortis Healthcare, HDIL, Jain Irrigation, JP Associates, JSW Energy, TV18 Broadcast and Wockhardt have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit and are currently in the ban period.