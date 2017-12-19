What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 15 things you should know

The Nifty on Friday opened with a gap on the higher side but failed to hold on to gains and closed marginally below its opening level making a ‘Spinning Top’ kind of pattern on the daily charts.

The index opened with a 100-point gap on the higher side but came under selling pressure near 10,350-10400 levels. Now, all eyes are on today when the Gujarat Assembly elections results will be announced.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,310.9, followed by 10,288.6. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,364.3 and 10,395.4.

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,440.3. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,381.29, followed by 25,322.3. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,529.2, followed by 25,618.1.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies:

US markets end at record highs

Wall Street’s three major indexes climbed to record closing highs on Friday with broad-based gains as a long-awaited bill to cut corporate tax rates looked like it would win enough support from lawmakers to pass.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 143.08 points, or 0.58 percent, to 24,651.74, the S&P 500 gained 23.8 points, or 0.90 percent, to 2,675.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added 80.06 points, or 1.17 percent, to 6,936.58, Reuters reported.

Asian stocks rise as investors bet on US tax reform

Most major Asian indexes on Monday were given a boost by investor optimism that a plan to reduce corporate taxes would be passed stateside. Japan's Nikkei added 1.15 percent early in the session as trading houses and banks rose. Korea's Kospi came under slight pressure, trading 0.08 percent under the flat line, CNBC reported.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 46 points higher at 10408 indicating a positive opening for the domestic market.

Big test for Modi & Gandhi as all eyes are on Himachal, Gujarat election results

After weeks of high-pitched campaigning, the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat election results are set to be announced on Monday, with the BJP hoping to weather 22 years of anti-incumbency in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state and Congress in the northern hill state.

A poll of exit polls, an aggregate of nine exit polls conducted in Gujarat, predicts the BJP will get 116 seats, one more than they won in 2012. The Congress, according to this poll of exit polls, is expected to win around 65 seats, a slight improvement over its 2012 tally when it won 61 seats. A party needs 92 seats to form the government in Gujarat.

North Korean not yet a capable threat against US: Jim Mattis

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday that analysis continued on North Korea’s most recent missile test, but he did not believe its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) posed an imminent threat to the United States. “It has not yet shown to be a capable threat against us right now, we’re still doing the forensics analysis,” Mattis said at the Pentagon, Reuters reported.

GST Council makes inter-state e-way bill compulsory from Feb 1

Ferrying goods across states may get quicker as the GST Council today decided to make rollout of all India electronic-way bill compulsory from February 1, two months ahead of the earlier plan.

Doubling farm income to make farming sustainable: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said the government has undertaken the ambitious task of doubling farmers' income by 2022 so that farming becomes sustainable.

"We have fairly ambitious plans in India and within our limits of our affordability, we have taken up the challenge of in the first instance trying to improve upon rural infrastructure and at the same time making sure that how do we ensure that their income is enhanced," he said.

Rahul Gandhi takes charge as Congress president

Amidst celebration and loud cheers, Rahul Gandhi formally took charge as the Congress president at a function where he was handed over the certificate of victory. Calling himself an idealist, Rahul Gandhi said current day politics in India is devoid of truth and kindness and politics is being used to crush people, Hindu Business Line reported.

Capital infusion in banks to help in credit growth: FM

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government has decided to recapitalise public sector banks (PSBs) to enhance credit growth and job creation. It has decided to infuse Rs 2.11 lakh crore capital in PSBs in the next two years through budgetary provisions of Rs 18,139 crore, Rs 1,35,000 crore through re-capitalisation bonds, and the balance through raising of capital by banks from the market, Jaitley said.

One Point One Solutions IPO garners Rs 2.6K cr subscription

One Point One Solutions has taken the SME markets by storm garnering a whopping subscription of over Rs 2,600 crore for its Rs 43 crore initial public offering. The company's Rs 43 crore IPO comprised sale of 66.24 lakh equity shares, of which 18.82 lakh were reserved for anchor investors.

Astron Paper IPO subscribed 94% on Day 1

Astron Paper and Board Mills' initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 94 per cent on the first day of bidding on Friday. The IPO to raise Rs 70 crore received bids for 1,31,69,520 shares against the total issue size of 1,40,00,000 shares, data available with the NSE showed.

Services exports rise 8% to $14bn in Oct

India's services exports grew by 8 percent to USD 14.15 billion in October, the Reserve Bank data showed on Friday. They amounted to USD 13.11 billion in October last year. The imports of services increased as well, by 13.3 percent, entailing an outgo of USD 8.7 billion in October, as per the RBI data on India's International Trade in Services.

Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow

Bitcoin blasted to another all-time high of just over USD 17,750 on Friday, up 8 percent on the day, as concerns grew over the risks of investing in the highly volatile and speculative instrument. It has climbed more than 77 % so far in December alone, putting it on track for its best month in percentage terms since December 2013, Reuters reported.

ICICI Securities files IPO papers with SEBI

ICICI Securities on Friday filed draft papers with markets regulator SEBI to raise an estimated Rs 3,000-4,000 crore through an initial public offering. The public issue comprises sale of 64,428,280 equity shares, amounting to 20 percent stake, by ICICI Bank, according to the DRHP.

Foreign funds flock to Indian markets with over $30 bn inflows in 2017

Foreign investors are flocking to the Indian capital markets in a big way with a net inflow of over USD 30 billion (more than Rs 2 lakh crore) of so-called 'hot money' in 2017, with equities alone getting over USD 8 billion.

A sharper turnaround was seen in 2017 in terms of FPI inflows into debt markets where the net investments have soared to a staggering Rs 1.5 lakh crore (USD 23 billion) after a net outflow of about Rs 43,600 crore in 2016.

Mutual fund folio count rises 95 lakh in 8 months

Enthused by strong participation from retail investors, the number of mutual fund folios has grown by over 95 lakh in the first eight months of the current fiscal to an all-time high of 6.5 crore at November-end 2017. According to data from Sebi on total investor accounts with 42 active fund houses, the number of folios rose to a record 6,49,21,686 at the end of November from 5,53,99,631 at March-end -- a jump of 95.22 lakh.

Stocks to keep on radar today

Future Supply Chain Solutions to make Dalal Street debut today. The public issue of the logistics arm of Future Group was subscribed 7.56 times during December 6-8, 2017. UIDAI suspends Airtel, Airtel Payments Bank's eKYC licence from conducting Aadhaar-based SIM verification of mobile customers using eKYC process as well as e-KYC of payments bank clients.

SC refers 349 fixed dose combination medicines to Drug Advisory Board for relook and referred 349 fixed dose combination (FDC) medicines, including well- known brands like Corex cough syrup, Vicks Action 500 extra and several anti-diabetes drugs to the Drugs Technical Advisory Board for re-examining.

Auto industry seeks two GST rates for passenger vehicles and has also sought from the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley a special tax rate of 12 percent for electric and hydrogen fuel cell powered vehicles.