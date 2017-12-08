What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 15 things you should know

The Nifty on Thursday, opened with a gap on the higher side and rose to an intraday high of 10,182. It slipped marginally to 10,061 in morning trade but bulls pulled the index to 10,150 levels. The index rose 122 points during the day to close at 10,166.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,091.5, followed by 10,016.3. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,212.3 and 10,257.9.

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,057.2. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,922.54, followed by 24,787.87. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,144.64, followed by 25,232.07.

US markets end higher

Wall Street rose on Thursday, buoyed by popular technology companies including Facebook and Alphabet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.29 percent to end at 24,211.48 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.29 percent to 2,636.98. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.54 percent to 6,812.84, Reuters reported.

Asian markets trade higher

Asian markets edged up in early Friday trade after US markets finished higher on Thursday. The Nikkei advanced 0.94 percent in early trade, rebounding after recording a near 2 percent fall in the middle of the week. The Kospi edged up 0.13 percent while S&P/ASX 200 tacked on 0.22 percent, CNBC reported.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 15 points higher at 10216 indicating a positive opening for the domestic market.

Trump's Jerusalem move sparks Palestinian protests

US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital sparked Palestinian protests, clashes and a call for a new intifada on Thursday as fears grew of fresh bloodshed in the region.

Trump's announcement also prompted an almost universal diplomatic backlash that continued on Thursday, with fresh warnings from Turkey, the European Union and Russia.

Gujarat Elections: Opinion polls predict a tough fight between Cong vs BJP

Various opinion polls conducted by different TV channels have projected BJP's win in Gujarat elections. However, these polls also say that Congress won't go down without a fight as India's oldest party will give the saffron party some solid competition, in the process, eating into its vote share in the state.

Bitcoin tops record $19,000, then plunges in wild 2-day ride

Bitcoin rocketed above USD 19,000 for the first time on Thursday before falling sharply from its record high, reports CNBC. In trading on the Coinbase exchange, the digital currency hit a high of USD 19,340 before falling more than 20 percent from that level to USD 15,198.63.

White House doesn't foresee shutdown, Trump wants 20% corporate tax

The White House is confident it can craft a deal to avoid a government shutdown and foresees a compromise with lawmakers that will include increases in defense and non-defense spending, White House legislative affairs director Marc Short said on Thursday.

Short also said Trump wanted a corporate tax rate of 20 percent in the tax cut package being debated in Congress despite the president saying recently that it could end up higher, Reuters reported.

Sebi proposes to allow MFs, portfolio managers in commodity derivatives

Sebi has proposed to allow mutual funds and portfolio managers to invest in commodity derivatives market, in an attempt to provide investors a new asset class. Sebi's advisory committee on commodity derivatives market has suggested opening up the market to both domestic and foreign institutional investors in a phased manner, Economic Times reported.

Fund raising via preferential allotment rises 8% in April-Oct

Indian companies garnered over Rs 26,000 crore through issuance of shares on preferential basis during April-October of the ongoing fiscal, a jump of nearly 8 per cent from the year-ago period. As per Sebi data, funds raised by listed firms through preferential allotment stood at Rs 26,361 crore in the first seven months of 2017-18.

Investor flow into equity mutual funds at Rs 20,308 cr in Nov

Equity mutual funds (MFs) saw net investor inflow of Rs 20,308 crore in November, despite weakness in the stock market. With this, total inflow for the year is Rs 1.36 lakh crore, highest yet in a calendar year.

The total of equity assets is Rs 8.3 lakh crore or 37 per cent of assets under management (AUM) in the sector, which also rose to a record Rs 22.8 lakh crore at the end of November, Business Standard reported.

Most suspected shell firms get a clean chit

Three months after suspending trade in 331 suspected shell companies, the capital market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has decided to take the investigation forward, but through forensic audit of only 10-12 firms, Business Standard reported.

Shalby's $79 million IPO subscribed nearly 3 times

Shalby's initial public offering to raise USD 79 million was subscribed 2.8 times on the last day of the sale on Thursday. Institutional investors bid for 4.5 times the number of shares reserved for them, while the retail portion was subscribed 2.93 times, data as of 6:00 PM. Edelweiss, IDFC Bank and IIFL Holdings are managing the IPO, Reuters reported.

Future Supply Chain IPO subscribed 72% on Day 2

The initial public offer of Future Supply Chain Solutions, the logistics arm of the Future Group, was subscribed 72 percent at the end of the second day of bidding on Thursday. The issue comprises sale of 97,84,570 equity shares, amounting to 24.43 percent stake, by Future Enterprises and Griffin Partners.

Edelweiss Financial Services, CLSA India, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, IDFC Bank, IIFL Holdings and Yes Securities (India) Ltd are the book running lead managers to the offer.

US jobless claims decline for third straight week

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, suggesting a rapid tightening of the labor market that bolsters expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 236,000 for the week ended December 2, the Labor Department said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Bharat Serum plans IPO to raise Rs 2,000 crore

Bharat Serum and Vaccines is planning to raise Rs 2,000 crore by offloading about 30 percent stake in an initial public offering of shares. The planned flotation would value the company at about Rs 6,667 crore or more than USD 1 billion if investor appetite matches price expectations.