What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know

The Nifty, which started on a flat note on Monday tracking muted trend seen in other Asian markets, recouped morning losses and ended at yet another record closing high making a strong bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts.

The index, which opened at 10,883, slipped marginally to an intraday low of 10,881.40. The bulls quickly took control and pushed the index to a fresh intraday high of 10,975.10. The index finally closed 71 points higher at 10,966.20.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,906.7, followed by 10,847.2. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,000.4 and 11,034.6.

The Nifty Bank closed at 27,041.2. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,896.63, followed by 26,752.06. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,130.33, followed by 27,219.47.

Stocks hit record as US markets end higher

US stocks advanced on Monday as each of Wall Street’s main scored records in the wake of a deal by US senators to end the federal government shutdown. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 142.88 points, or 0.55 percent, to 26,214.6, the S&P 500 gained 22.67 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,832.97 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.65 points, or 0.98 percent, to 7,408.03, Reuters reported.

Asian shares gain following firm US lead

Major Asian indexes rose on Tuesday following the stronger lead from Wall Street after U.S. lawmakers reached a deal to end a government shutdown. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.64 percent in early trade while the Kospi added 0.36 percent as automakers traded mostly higher on the day, CNBC reported.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 40 points or 0.36 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,007-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Republicans, Democrats reach deal to end US govt shutdown

Congress voted on Monday to end a three-day US government shutdown, approving another short-term funding bill as Democrats accepted promises from Republicans for a broad debate later on the future of young illegal immigrants, reports Reuters.

NPAs to rise to Rs 9.5 lakh cr by March-end: Report

India's banking sector will be saddled with gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) worth a staggering Rs 9.5 lakh crore by March-end, up from Rs 8 lakh crore in the year-ago period, said the Assocham-Crisil study.

"The recovery rate, which is a good indicator of the effectiveness of ARCs is expected to rise from 38 per cent earlier to about 44-48 per cent," it said.

India to grow at 7.4 percent in 2018: IMF

India is projected to grow at 7.4 percent in 2018 as against China's 6.8 percent, the IMF said on Monday, making it the fastest growing country among emerging economies following last year's slowdown due to demonetisation and the implementation of the GST.

Corporate bond investment limit oversubscribed, FPIs bid for $2.2 bn

Corporate bonds attracted bids worth Rs 13,900 crore (USD 2.2 billion) from foreign investors as against the debt investment limit of Rs 9,475 crore on offer in an auction on Monday, stock exchange data showed. Till Thursday, the total investment in the corporate debt category reached Rs 2,15,848 crore, which is 96 percent of the total permitted threshold of Rs 2,25,323 crore.

India has best growth prospects among 7 big economies: Report

The country has the best growth prospects among seven large economies of the world, including China and South Korea, a study done by a global logistics major said on Monday. This is due to "strong and sustained increases in both air and ocean freight in and out of the country", DHL and consultancy firm Accenture said.

"More than any of the world’s largest economies, India’s major industries have displayed levels of resilience and growth that will buoy business confidence in the short to medium turn," DHL global forwarding India's managing director George Laswon said.

Apollo Micro Systems closes 65% higher on Day 1 of listing

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems closed 65 percent higher to its issue price of Rs 275. The stock had gained a whopping 74 percent in the opening tick at Rs 478 on the BSE. Aryaman Financial Services was the book running lead manager to the offer.

1.4 mn jobs vulnerable to disruption in US: WEF report

As many as 1.4 million jobs in the United States will be vulnerable to disruption from technology and other factors by 2026, a World Economic Forum (WEF) report said on Monday.

Route Mobile files Rs 600 crore IPO papers with Sebi

Route Mobile Limited on Monday filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise an estimated Rs 600 crore through an initial share-sale. The initial public offer (IPO) comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 350 crore and an offer for sale of up to 65 lakh shares by founders Sandipkumar Gupta and Rajdipkumar Gupta, draft papers filed with Sebi showed.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Yes Securities and IDBI Capital Markets and Securities will manage the company's IPO.

39 companies scheduled to report results today

As many as 39 companies are scheduled to report their results for the quarter ended December 2017 which include names like Can Fin Homes, United Spirits, RBL Bank, Indiabulls Housing and RBL Bank to name a few.