What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know

The Nifty, which opened with a strong gap, failed to hold the momentum as traders preferred to book profits in the afternoon session on Thursday. The index closed above its crucial psychological support level of 10,800, forming a bullish candle.

The Nifty, which opened at 10,873.40, rose to a record high of 10,887.50. But soon, profit booking gripped markets and took the index to intraday low of 10,782 before closing the day 28 points higher at 10,817.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,770.43, followed by 10,723.87. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,875.53 and 10,934.07.

The Nifty Bank closed at 26,537.4. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,344.9, followed by 26,152.4. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,808.8, followed by 27,080.2.

Wall Street pauses rally as utilities, industrials fall

Wall Street fell on Thursday as losses in industrials and interest-rate sensitive sectors offset marginal gains in tech stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97.84 points, or 0.37 percent, to 26,017.81, the S&P 500 lost 4.53 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,798.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.23 points, or 0.03 percent, to 7,296.05, Reuters reeported.

Asian markets trade higher despite softer US lead

Major indexes in Asia were mostly higher on Friday although the Australian benchmark tracked lower. Nikkei 225 index rose 0.22 percent in early trade while the Kospi tacked on 0.17 percent, CNBC reported.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 13 points or 0.12 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,824-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

GST Council cuts rates on 82 items

The GST Council on Thursday took key decisions to revise rates of 29 goods and 53 services and introduce ‘anti-evasion measures’ to take care of faltering indirect tax revenue.

Rates of goods such as bio-diesel, packaged drinking water, drip, irrigation system, bio-pesticides, among others have been brought down to 12 percent from 18 percent. Diamonds and precious stones will now attract 0.25 percent GST instead of 3 percent, while vibhuti and de-oiled brown rice will attract nil tax.

Physical banks will be irrelevant in next 3 yrs in India: Amitabh Kant

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Thursday said physical banks in India will be irrelevant in the next 3 years as data consumption growth and data analytics are likely to further boost financial inclusion.

"Days of physical bank will be over.India will throw huge amount of data," Kant said, adding data analytics would boost financial inclusion in the country.

India to be $5 tn economy by 2025: Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Indian economy is set to double to USD 5 trillion in the next 7-8 years as booming consumption of digital services would support addition of about USD 2.5 trillion to the country's wealth, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said on Thursday.

Indian aviation sector's growth may drop to 12% in 2018: Boeing

The Indian aviation sector could see a drop of 12 percent in its growth rate due to the rising jet fuel prices, a senior official of aerospace major Boeing said on Thursday.

"We think the growth rate will be around 12 percent due to the oil prices. We are seeing it touch the high 60s. It is the highest in four years and it has gone up by 60 percent in the last 8 months," said Dinesh Keskar, senior vice president of sales Asia-Pacific and India at the Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Non-life insurers to see double digit growth for next 3-4 years: Moody's

The non-life insurance industry is expected to register double-digit growth for the next three to four years, a Moody's analyst has said. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Mohammed Ali Londe, Assistant Vice President-Analyst, EMEA Insurance, Moody's said that the sector will benefit from the liberalisation of reinsurance regulations as well as risk-based capital (RBC) regime.

FY'19 growth at 7.1%, Budget 2018 unlikely to be populist: Ind-Ra

India's economic growth is set to bounce back to 7.1 percent next fiscal, from the estimated 6.5 percent in 2017-18, aided by a robust consumption demand, rating agency Ind-Ra said on Thursday.

In its outlook for 2018-19, the agency projected average retail inflation at 4.6 percent and said inflation trajectory has reversed on rising commodity, especially crude oil prices.

Newgen Software IPO subscribed 8.22 times

The initial public offer (IPO) of IT firm Newgen Software Technologies was subscribed 8.22 times so far on the last day of bidding on Thursday. The IPO, to raise Rs 425 crore, received bids for 10,03,90,323 shares against the total issue size of 1,22,12,821 shares, NSE data showed.

ICICI Securities, Jefferies India and IDFC Bank are the book running lead managers to the offer.

Amber Enterprises IPO subscribed 3.61 times on Day 2

The initial public offering of Amber Enterprises, the manufacturer of air-conditioners, was subscribed 3.61 times on the second day of bidding on Thursday. The IPO to raise Rs 600 crore received bids for 1,77,83,666 shares against the total issue size of 49,27,351 shares, NSE data showed.

Edelweiss Financial Services, IDFC Bank, SBI Capital Markets and BNP Paribas are managing the company's IPO.

Domestic steel production crosses 100 MT in 2017: Steel Ministry

India's annual steel production crossed 100 million tonne-mark last year, Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh said on Thursday. "Between January 1, 2017, and December 31, India crossed 100 MT-mark and produced 101 MT steel," Singh said.

29 companies to report Q3 results today

As many as 29 companies are likely to report their Q3 results today including names like HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, ITC, IDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries and Wipro among others.

Top company earnings to watch out today

Reliance Industries: The company is expected to report 3 percent quarter-on-quarter (Q0Q) rise in the standalone net profit to Rs 8,539 crore for the quarter ended December, compared to Rs 8,265 crore reported in the previous quarter, according to CNBC-TV18 estimates.

The revenues are likely to grow by 15 percent to Rs 78,913 crore for the quarter ended December 2017, compared to Rs 68,532 crore reported in the previous quarter.

HDFC Bank: The company is expected to report 20 percent growth in profit at Rs 4,626.3 crore for October-December quarter, compared to Rs 3,865.3 crore in year-ago. Net interest income is seen rising 23 percent to Rs 10,226.6 crore from Rs 8,309.1 crore YoY, according to CNBC-TV18 poll.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Q3 standalone profit is seen rising 21 percent to Rs 1,064.2 crore, compared to Rs 879.8 crore in year-ago. Net interest income is expected to increase 19.4 percent to Rs 2,448.2 crore for quarter ended December 2017, compared to Rs 2,050.3 crore in same quarter last year, according to CNBC-TV18 poll.

HCL Tech: The company's Q3 profit is seen falling 2.4 percent sequentially to Rs 2,135 crore compared to Rs 2,188 crore in previous quarter, but topline is expected to be better.

Revenue in rupee terms during the quarter could grow 2.8 percent to Rs 12,788 crore and topline in dollar terms is expected to increase 2.6 percent to USD 1,978 million compared to previous quarter, with constant currency growth at 2.5 percent, according to CNBC-TV18 poll.

Wipro: The company might report 1 percent rise in dollar revenue to USD 2.03 billion, compared to USD 2.01 billion reported in the previous quarter.

The rupee revenue is likely to climb by 2.9 percent for the quarter ended December 2017 to Rs 13,553 crore, aided by acquisitions compared to Rs 13,169 crore reported in the previous quarter, according to CNBC-TV18 estimates.

