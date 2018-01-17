What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know

It was a volatile day on Tuesday but bears pushed the index towards its crucial support level of 10,700 and a slip below 10,700-10650 in Wednesday’s sessions could further weigh on the markets. The index formed a bearish belt hold kind of pattern after an inverted candle which suggests that momentum is lacking.

The Nifty closed at 10,700.45, down 41 points on Tuesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,671, followed by 10,642. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,745 and 10,791.

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,974.90, down 94 points. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,892, followed by 25,809. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,096, followed by 26,219.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

US markets end lower

Wall Street paused its rally on Tuesday, weighed down by weakness in General Electric shares and as lower oil prices dragged down the energy sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.33 points, or 0.04 percent, to 25,792.86, the S&P 500 lost 9.82 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,776.42 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.38 points, or 0.51 percent, to 7,223.69, Reuters reported.

Asian stocks decline following Wall Street reversal

Asian markets traded in negative territory early on Wednesday after Wall Street closed lower in the previous session. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.85 percent after touching a 26-year high in the last session while the Kospi slipped 0.34 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 3 points or 0.03 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,718-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

GST Council set to cut rates on 70-80 items

The indirect tax systems is set to undergo significant changes, which will include simplification of return filing process, amendment in laws and rules to simplify procedures, along with rate cuts of around 70 goods and services.

The three key return forms—GSTR1 (outward supply), GSTR2 (inward supply) and GSTR3 (the final netted out return)—may be consolidated into a single form, a senior government official told Moneycontrol.

Amber Enterprises Rs 600 cr IPO to open today

Amber Enterprises India will open its Rs 600-crore initial public offering on January 17, with a price band at Rs 855-859 per share. Equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE. The book running lead managers to the offer are Edelweiss Financial Services, IDFC Bank, SBI Capital Markets and BNP Paribas.

The issue will close on January 19. It allots Rs178.71 crore at Rs859 per share to 15 anchor investors.

Bond yields spike 11 bps to 7.38%

Bond yields spiked 11 basis points to close at 7.38 percent, from its previous close of 7.27 percent on Monday as the markets interpreted the central bank won’t extend support, either by allowing spreading of losses over few quarters, or through liquidity support, to ameliorate the pain faced by banks due to adverse movement of yields.

Bitcoin slides 18% on crackdown fears

Bitcoin tumbled 18 percent on Tuesday to a four-week trough close to USD 11,000, after reports that a ban on trading of crypto currencies in South Korea was still an option drove fears grew of a wider regulatory crackdown, Reuters reported.

CII urges government to bring oil, natural gas under GST

CII has asked the government for inclusion of oil and natural gas in the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime at the earliest. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said till such time that the five are included in GST, C Form should be continued to avoid high tax incidence on these products.

Global IT spend to touch $3.68 tn this year: Gartner

Global IT spending is expected to grow 4.5 percent to USD 3.68 trillion this year, research firm Gartner said on Tuesday. At about USD 3.52 trillion currently, it is expected to grow further by 2.7 percent next year to touch USD 3.78 trillion.

Newgen Software IPO subscribed 19% on Day 1

The initial public offer of IT firm Newgen Software Technologies was subscribed 19 percent on the first day of its listing on Tuesday. The IPO, which aims to raise Rs 425 crore, received bids for 23.16 lakh shares against the total issue size of over 1.22 crore scrips, registering a subscription of 19 percent, NSE data showed.

Jan-Mar biz optimism index hits 14-quarter high: Dun & Bradstreet

Business optimism index for the January-March quarter 2018 touched three and half year high on improving demand conditions and expectation that government sops in the budget will revive consumption, says a report.

The Dun & Bradstreet Composite Business Optimism Index stood at 91.0 during January-March 2018, an increase of 18.6 percent as compared to October-December 2017.

Rupee slips on rising oil, trade deficit concerns

Recording its biggest single-day crash in eight months, the Indian currency today lost a whopping 55 paise, or 0.87 percent, in highly volatile trade. The intense volatility pushed the rupee to hit a fresh low of 64.15 in intra-day levels during mid-afternoon after a sense of panic rippled through currency trading floors.

It lost nearly 1 percent to the US dollar and yields on old benchmark bonds surged to about 22-month high to 7.56 percent after RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya warned banks to manage interest rate risk on their own.

19 stocks to report Q3 results today

As many as 19 stocks on the BSE are scheduled to report their results for the quarter ended December which include names like Adani Power, Adani Transmission, DCB Bank, HUL, Bharti Infratel, Jubilant Lifesciences, Jyothy Laboratories, Mindtree, Sterlite Technologies, Tata Sponge, and Zee Entertainment among others.

BSE to begin mock trading in commodity derivatives from Jan 29

BSE has decided to hold mock trading sessions for such products from January 29. Informing its trading members that it plans to offer trading in commodity derivatives, subject to regulatory approvals, BSE added that "trading in commodity derivatives shall be conducted on the BOLT Plus trading platform, its new generation trading system".