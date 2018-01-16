What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know

The Nifty rose to a fresh record high in morning trade on Monday thanks to strong global cues, pared gains towards the closing of the session and formed an Inverted Hammer kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

The Index opened at 10,718 and closed at 10,741.55. It formed an intraday low of 10,713.80 and a record high of 10,782.65.

The Nifty closed at 10,741.5 on Monday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,709.3, followed by 10,677.1. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,778.2 and 10,814.9.

The Nifty Bank closed at 26,069.2. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,910.8, followed by 25,752.4. On the upside, key resistance levels are 26,159.71, followed by 26,250.2.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

Asian shares pause for breath

Asian markets paused for breath early on Tuesday as the dollar nursed overnight losses. Japan's Nikkei 225 hovered around the flat line, trading lower by 0.01 percent in the morning. The Kospi edged down 0.07 percent even though index heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 0.95 percent, CNBC reported.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 6.5 points or 0.06 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,756-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

India's trade deficit widens to $14.88 bn in Dec

India's December trade deficit widened to its highest in more than three years as higher import bills for gold and crude oil weighed on rising exports, government data showed on Monday.

The trade deficit widened to USD 14.88 billion last month from USD 13.83 billion in November, data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed, Reuters reported.

FinMin likely to tweak Minimum Alternate Tax norms to boost industry

The finance ministry may tweak the provisions on Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) in the forthcoming Union Budget to help the industry overcome the impact of tax reforms in the US, say experts.

The purpose behind the introduction of MAT in the Income Tax Act was to bring all zero tax companies and to neutralise the impact of certain benefits/incentives.

Diesel prices at record Rs 61.74/L, petrol crosses Rs 71/L

Diesel prices have touched a record high of Rs 61.74 per litre and petrol prices have crossed Rs 71 as international oil rates continue to rally. Petrol price rose to Rs 71.18 per litre in Delhi on Monday, the highest since August 2014, according to daily fuel price list of state-owned oil firms.

Telecom to lose more jobs; on course to cull 90,000 more: Report

The telecom sector will continue to witness decline in headcounts for the next six-nine months taking the total number of job losses to 80,000-90,000, says a report.

The sector, which has been witnessing rough weather in terms of profitability due to rising competition and lower margins, has witnessed large scale lay-offs making job scenario uncertain, said a CIEL HR Services in a report on Monday.

RBI may revise upwards inflation forecast for the year

The Reserve Bank is likely to raise its inflation forecast for March and may leave the key rates unchanged in the upcoming policy review next month, says a report. DBS Bank in a report today said firm inflation at a time when growth is showing early signs of a revival and fiscal slippage risks are on the rise, puts the central bank in a tight spot.

Sebi may ask bourses to cut co-location charges

Sebi plans to direct stock exchanges to minimize the charges brokers need to pay for co-location facilities and also allow at least five brokers to share each co-location rack.

The aim is to ensure that all brokers, including the smaller ones, get equitable access to algorithmic trading — a fast-emerging market trend globally, Mint reported.

Oil hovers near 3-year high

Oil hovered near a three-year high above USD 70 a barrel on Monday on signs that production cuts by OPEC and Russia are tightening supplies, although analysts warned of a “red flag” due to surging US production.

Brent crude futures last traded 29 cents higher at USD 70.16 by 1937 GMT, having risen to a high of USD 70.37 a barrel earlier in the session, Reuters reported.

Barbeque Nation gets Sebi’s nod for IPO

Casual dining chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality has received markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) approval to raise an estimated Rs700 crore through initial public offering (IPO).

Barbeque Nation Hospitality’s IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6,179,000 equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

PE investments in realty increase by 17% in 2017

According to a report by property consultant Cushman & Wakefield, PE investments in the realty sector grew 17 percent in 2017 to Rs 42,800 crore as against Rs 36,590 crore last year.

The investment into the real estate sector in 2017 has risen a whopping 52 per cent since 2014 aided by better ease of doing business, relaxation in FDI norms, introduction of GST, and defining norms for REITs listing, the report said.

22 Companies to report Q3 results on Tuesday

As many as 22 companies on the BSE are scheduled to report their results for the quarter ended December on Tuesday which includes names like Den Networks, Hatsun Agro, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Jay Bharat Maruti, MCX, TV18 Broadcast, and Vantage Corporation Services among others.

PE/VC investments, exits hit record in 2017 at $26.8b, $13b

Investments by private equity/ venture capital firms touched a record in 2017 at USD 26.8 billion, as against USD 16.2 billion in 2016, and pulled out a record USD 13 billion from the country, says a report.

Newgen Software IPO opens today

Newgen Software is set to open its initial public offering today. The issue price has been set in the range of Rs 240-245 apiece, and the company plans to raise around Rs 450 crore. Newgen Software recorded consolidated revenues of Rs 433.76 crore for 2016-17 and an operating profit of Rs 52.36 crore.