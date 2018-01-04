What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know

The Nifty50 index consolidated for the second day in a row on Wednesday and formed a ‘small bodied’ candle on the daily candlestick charts. The index failed to hold above 10,500 for the third consecutive day in a row.

The Nifty closed at 10,443.2 on Wednesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,413.93, followed by 10,384.67. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,488.03 and 10,532.87.

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,318.6. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,261.37, followed by 25,204.13. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,415.37, followed by 25,512.13.

US markets end higher; Dow, Nasdaq hit records

The S&P 500 index rose above 2,700 for the first time on Wednesday and other major indexes hit record closing highs as technology stocks climbed after signs of robust economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98.67 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,922.68, the S&P 500 gained 17.25 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,713.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 58.63 points, or 0.84 percent, to 7,065.53, Reuters reported.

Strong opening for Asian markets; Nikkei jumps 2%

Major Asian markets traded higher on Thursday, following the stronger lead seen on Wall Street. Nikkei popped at the open, jumping 2.04 percent as it opened for their first day of trade after a long New Year weekend. The Kospi tacked on 0.24 percent as most tech names traded higher in the early going, CNBC reported.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India. Nifty futures were trading around 10,499-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Disruptive moves on H-1B visa detrimental for India, US: Nasscom

Any disruptive move on the visa front will be detrimental for both India and the US, with reports suggesting that Washington may be mulling new rules to prevent H-1B visa extensions, software body Nasscom said.

Estimates show that such a move could lead to deportation of over one million H-1B visa holders in the US -- many of them Indians -- who are waiting for their green cards.

Fed policymakers see future rate rise

US Federal Reserve policymakers showed worry over the fate of currently low inflation and saw recent tax changes as providing a boost to consumer spending, according to the minutes of the US central bank’s last policy meeting on Dec. 12-13 released on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Sebi allows commodity bourses to raise transaction charges

Sebi on Wednesdayallowed the commodity derivative exchanges to keep the highest transaction charge in turnover slab of any contract at a maximum of double the lowest charge in the same segment. The circular would come into force with effect from 30 days, the regulator noted.

India imposes antidumping duty on 98 products from China

India has imposed antidumping duty on as many as 98 products, as on December 27 last year, imported from China, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The products on which the duty was imposed include flax fabrics, vitamin C, certain fibres and chemicals, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said.

SEBI may open up commodities market to FIIs, MFs, PMS by March

SEBI is planning to open up the commodities market for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), fund houses and portfolio management services (PMS) by March, sources told Moneycontrol.

The regulator is fast-tracking the process of allowing FPIs in the commodities market. However, it may allow only those FPIs which already have an exposure to Indian financial markets.

US factory, construction data brighten economic outlook

US factory activity increased more than expected in December, boosted by a surge in new orders growth, in a further sign of strong economic momentum at the end of 2017. The Institute for Supply Management said its index of national factory activity jumped to a reading of 59.7 last month, the second-highest reading in six years, Reuters reported.

Corporate bond investment limit oversubscribed

Corporate bonds attracted bids worth USD 2.5 billion from foreign investors in an auction on Wednesday as against the debt investment limit of USD 2 billion on offer, exchange data showed.

FPIs bid Rs 15,961 crore (USD 2.5 billion) for investment limits in corporate bond as against Rs 13,756 crore (USD 2.16 billion) on offer, showed the data with stock exchanges.

US crude surges more than 2%, Brent at $67.84

Oil prices hit fresh highs on Wednesday, with US crude topping USD 61 a barrel for the first time in two and half years, as the broader market got a boost from strong economic data and as a week of unrest in Iran continued.

International benchmark Brent crude settled USD 1.27, or 1.9 percent, higher at USD 67.84, also a closing high going back to December 2014, CNBC reported.

India has cancelled $500 mn defence deal: Israeli arms firm

A top Israeli arms firm has confirmed that India cancelled a $500 million deal to develop Spike anti-tank guided missiles and expressed "regret" over the decision just ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's first visit to the country.

RBI to issue new Rs 10 notes in chocolate brown colour

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will shortly issue new Rs 10 notes under the Mahatma Gandhi series. The central bank has already printed around 1 billion pieces of the new Rs 10 note. With chocolate brown colour as the base, the new note will bear the picture of Konark Sun Temple, Mint reported.