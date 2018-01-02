What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know

The Nifty slipped below its crucial psychological support of 10500 and its 5-days exponential moving averages (DEMA) placed at 10,474, and any follow-up selling in the next trading session shall confirm a short-term reversal.

The Index which opened at 10,531 rose to an intraday high of 10,537 but then bears took control and pushed the index below 10,500 to touch its intraday low of 10,423. The index finally closed 95 points lower at 10,435.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,393.13, followed by 10,350.77. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,507.83 and 10,580.17.

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,318.1. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,197.14, followed by 25,076.17. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,513.54, followed by 25,708.97.

Asian markets edge higher

Asian indexes were slightly firmer in early trade for the first trading session of the new year as markets shrugged off the softer lead from Wall Street. The S&P/ASX 200 pared early losses to trade 0.03 percent above the flat line. South Korean Kospi index tacked on 0.08 percent while the Nikkei was down 0.08 percent, CNBC reported.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India. Nifty futures were trading around 10,507 on the Singaporean Exchange, a fall of 0.49 percent.

US has foolishly given $33 bn to Pakistan, got lies in return: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday slammed Pakistan for giving a safe haven to terrorists and misusing its financial aid.

In an ominous tweet posted on Monday Trump stated: “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

Open to dialogue with South Korea: North Korea

Kim Jong Un warned the United States on Monday he had a “nuclear button” on his desk ready for use if North Korea was threatened, but offered an olive branch to South Korea, saying he was “open to dialogue” with Seoul.

The North Korean leader used his televised New Year’s Day speech to declare his country “a peace-loving and responsible nuclear power” and call for lower military tensions and improved ties with the South, Reuters reported.

Retail inflation for industrial workers up at 3.97% in Nov

Retail inflation for industrial workers rose to 3.97 per cent in November, 2017 mainly due to surge in prices of food items, kerosene and cooking gas. According to the labour ministry statement, the food inflation stood at 3.91 percent in November against 2.26 percent of the previous month and 1.66 percent during the corresponding month (November 2016) of the previous year.

Salil Parekh to take over as Infosys CEO and MD today

Salil S Parekh is set to formally take over as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Infosys on Tuesday. Besides improving profitability, Parekh will face challenges such as ensuring no senior-level executive exits the firm.

Proposed US bill on H-1B visa has onerous conditions: Nasscom

The proposed US Bill - Protect and Grow American Jobs - is riddled with "onerous conditions" and places "unprecedented obligations" on both Indian IT companies and clients using H-1B visas, software body Nasscom has cautioned.

The bill proposes new restrictions to prevent abuse and misuse of H-1B visas. It tightens the definition of visa- dependent companies, and imposes fresh restrictions in terms of minimum salary and movement of talent.

Eight core sectors grow 6.8% in Nov

Eight core sectors grew by 6.8 percent in November 2017, mainly helped by a robust performance in segments like refinery, steel and cement, official data showed on Monday.

Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity had witnessed a growth of 3.2 percent in November 2016. Cumulatively, the growth in the eight core sectors during April-November this fiscal slowed to 3.9 percent as against 5.3 percent in the same period last fiscal.

Banks gearing up to refer 24 of 28 large NPA accounts to NCLT

Banks are gearing up to refer as many as 24 of them for insolvency proceedings. Some of the large accounts, which are likely to go to the NCLT, include Asian Color Coated Ispat, Castex Technologies, Coastal Projects, East Coast Energy, IVRCL, Orchid Pharma, SEL Manufacturing and Uttam Galva Metallic among others.

8% govt bonds to close for subscription from today

The Finance Ministry on Monday said it will close subscription of eight percent Government Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2003, with effect from Tuesday. The bond was open for subscription April 21, 2003, and had a fixed tenure of 6 years. There was no upper limit for investment.

Sebi plan on loan defaults runs into RBI hurdle

A Sebi proposal to make listed firms disclose defaults on their loans within a day of it happening is stuck in a turf war between the central bank and the markets regulator, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

“While Sebi is seeking disclosures exerting its powers on listed entities, RBI considers the debt to have severe impact on its regulated entities, like banks. They are the biggest stakeholders,” Mint reported.

SBI to start insolvency proceedings against 12 defaulters from today

State Bank of India is set to initiate insolvency proceedings against at least a dozen defaulting companies including Videocon Industries after failing to recast their loans by the December deadline. It will refer Videocon Industries, Visa Steel, Monnet Power, Uttam Steel, Essar Projects, Videocon Telecom, Jaiswal Neco and Jai Balaji to the National Company Law Tribunal.

Banks have an exposure of close to Rs 2 lakh crore to the second list of companies. Referring companies to the NCLT means banks having to make higher provisions, which is expected to dent their earnings this year, Economic Times reported.