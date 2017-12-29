What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 13 things you should know

The market could trade subdued on the last trading session for the year, with trends on SGX Nifty showing a flat start. The Nifty which started on a bullish note on Thursday failed to hold gains and closed near its opening level making a ‘Spinning Top’ kind of indecisive pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

Spinning Top is often regarded as a neutral pattern which suggests indecisiveness on the part of both bulls as well as bears. It can be formed in an uptrend as well as in a downtrend.

The index opened higher came under selling pressure in the last 30-minutes of trade and pulled the index below 10500. It hit an intraday low of 10,460 before closing the day at 10,477.90, which was also around its 5-days exponential moving average, down 12 points.

Investors are advised to tread with caution in January series as the momentum seems to be waning and if the index consistently trades below 10,470 then further correction towards 10,400 cannot be ruled out while a close above 10552 levels could change the game in favour of bulls.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

Wall Street

The Dow Jones industrial average led the major indexes higher Thursday, notching a record close on the second-to-last trading day of the year. It was the Dow's 71st record close for the year.

The index added 63.21 points to close at 24,837.51, with UnitedHealth and IBM contributing the most to the gains. The Dow did not hit an intraday high, but remains less than 0.2 percent away.

As of Thursday's close, the Dow was on pace for slight weekly gains. The last time the Dow rose in each of the final six full weeks of the year was in 1954. That does not include weeks encompassing two different years.

Asian Markets

Major markets in Asia were mixed on the last trading day of the year following the moderately higher close seen stateside.

The Nikkei 225 was higher by 0.26 percent in a session where trade is likely to be thin. Automakers, technology and financials made gains early in the session, while retailers saw slight losses.

Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.54 percent, with losses seen in most sectors, barring gold producers. The heavily-weighted financials sub-index declined 0.58 percent: ANZ shed 0.42 percent and Westpac was lower by 0.86 percent. Miners were a mixed picture, with Rio Tinto climbing 0.49 percent and Fortescue Metals losing 0.81 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India. Nifty futures were trading around 10,500-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

SEBI eases FPI norms; allows listing of security receipts by ARCs

Markets regulator SEBI on Thursday decided to relax entry norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) willing to invest in the Indian markets.

Besides, SEBI would allow listing of security receipts issued by an asset reconstruction company (ARC) on stock exchange platform.

Moneycontrol reported on December 21 that the regulator has a big bang reforms agenda for the board meet on December 28.

SEBI to issue settlement notice to entities under scrutiny

To fast-track cases, markets regulator SEBI will issue settlement notice to entities undergoing probe against violations like delay in making shareholding disclosures and filing of returns and reports.

Also, among other violations is non-disclosure in relation to companies exclusively listed on regional stock exchanges which have exited, besides delay in compliance of any other SEBI norms.

"The board may issue a notice of settlement...calling upon the noticee (entity) to file a settlement application in respect of the specified proceeding(s) to be initiated, upon payment of the settlement amount and or furnishing an undertaking in respect of other non-monetary terms or compliance with other non-monetary terms," SEBI said in a notification dated December 27.

SEBI brings in six key reforms, defers decision on default disclosure

Capital and commodities market regulator SEBI board met today and paved the way for all stock exchanges to sell all products from October 2018, but it deferred its decision on disclosure of defaults by listed companies.

The market regulator announced a slew of other reforms. It has allowed listing of security receipts issued by an asset reconstruction company (ARC) on stock exchange platform.

Govt looking to cut oil bill by 100 billion

The government is working on a policy to bring down the annual oil import bill by USD 100 billion by 2030 through extensive use of methanol in cooking gas and transportation fuel, union minister Nitin Gadkari told Lok Sabha.

The government was "shortly" going to implement a scheme under which 15 per cent methanol will be blended with petrol and which will reduce the cost of the fuel by 10 per cent, the Road Transport Minister said during the Zero Hour.

India is the third biggest oil importer globally and the government has been making efforts to bring down imports by using alternative fuels such as methanol.

Morgan Stanley analyst thinks bitcoin 'could be valued at zero'

Cryptocurrencies dominated the financial news space in 2017, with bitcoin rising more 13 times this year, as per Coindesk, even as prices have remained very volatile.

But if this Morgan Stanley analyst is to be believed, the true value of Bitcoin could be zero.

In a note to clients, Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette and his team made the case that it difficult to ascribe value to the cryptocurrency.

Not giving more freedom to staff for investment in stocks: Govt

There is no proposal under consideration to give more freedom to central government employees to invest in the stock market, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said.

Existing rules bar government servants from speculating (frequent purchase, sale or both) in the stock market or other investments.

"At present, there is no proposal under consideration of the government for giving greater freedom to central government employees to invest in stock market/financial market instruments," he said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

10-yr bond yields rise on govt’s borrowing proposal

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose the most in more than 11 months on Thursday after the government said it would borrow an additional Rs50,000 crore via bonds to fund its fiscal deficit, Mint reported.

The 10-year bond yield rose 17.70 basis points (bps) to 7.396%— a level last seen on 4 July 2016—from its Wednesday’s close of 7.219%. It opened at 7.250% and touched a high of 7.399%. So far this year, the bond yield has surged over 88bps. Thursday’s rise was the biggest jump since 8 February

Sebi eases REITs rule, allows additional avenues for minimum public shareholding

In order to facilitate growth of REITs, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday decided to allow such trusts to invest at least 50% stake in holding companies.

Further, the capital market watchdog has proposed to provide additional avenues for listed entities to achieve minimum 25% public shareholding (MPS) requirements, Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi said after the board meeting. These additional methods are -- qualified institutions placement (QIP) and sale of shares up to two percent held by promoters or promoter group in open market.

Sebi had notified Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Regulations in 2014, allowing setting up and listing of such trusts which are very popular in some advanced markets. However, not a single REIT has been listed in the country. Despite various earlier relaxations, listings have not taken place as they have failed to attract investors, Tyagi said.

Tata Steel appoints investment banks for $2 billion rights issue in January

Tata Steel Ltd has appointed a bunch of domestic investment banks to manage its proposed rights issue of about $2 billion (Rs12,800 crore), three people aware of the development told Mint.

On December 19, the steel maker’s board had approved the plan to raise up to Rs12,800 crore.

“Tata Steel has appointed domestic investment banks Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital and SBI Capital Markets Ltd to manage the $2 billion rights issue,” said the first of three people cited above, requesting anonymity, as he is not authorized to speak to reporters.

Bitcoin falls below $14,000 as South Korea plans crackdown

Bitcoin resumed its slide Thursday, dipping below $14,000 as the cryptocurrency’s dizzying drop from a record set 10 days ago intensified, Bloomberg reported.

The latest blow to the world’s biggest cryptocurrency came from South Korea, where the government said it was eyeing options for stamping out a frenzy of speculation, including a potential shutdown of at least some exchanges.

Bitcoin fell as much as 9% to $13,828 overnight, erasing modest gains after the South Korean release, composite Bloomberg pricing shows. The cryptocurrency fluctuated near $14,000 as of 9:20am in New York. It’s now down 28% from the record $19,511 it reached on 18 December.

Astron Paper to list on bourses today

Astron Paper & Board Mills will make its stock market debut tomorrow after successfully concluding its initial public offer (IPO) last week.

The company's IPO was subscribed 243 times during December 15-20.

The issue was in a price band of Rs 45-50.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited was the book running lead manager to the offer.