What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 15 things you should know

The Nifty50 closed above its crucial resistance level of 10,450 on Tuesday. The index formed a bullish candle for the second straight day in a row and is trading well above most of its short-term moving averages.

The Nifty closed at 10463.20. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,422, followed by 10,380. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,488 and 10,513.

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,716, up 121 points, or 0.48 percent. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,637, followed by 25,559. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,776, followed by 25,836.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies:

US markets end lower

US stocks fell on Tuesday as excitement over the likelihood of a tax code revamp was offset by concern over its effect on years of monetary policy stimulus and the future of interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.45 points, or 0.15 percent, to 24,754.75, the S&P 500 lost 8.69 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,681.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.91 points, or 0.44 percent, to 6,963.85, Reuters reported.

Asia markets trade mixed

Asian stocks were mixed in early Wednesday trade, tracking the mixed performance on Wall Street overnight. Nikkei edged up 0.12 percent as banks and trading houses rose. South Korea's benchmark Kospi index was little changed with the index lower by 0.04 percent, CNBC reported.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 18 points lower at 10451 indicating a flat to negative opening for the domestic market.

Companies Amendment Bill passed by Parliament

The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2017 which seeks to bring about major changes in the Companies Act, 2013, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday by a voice vote. The amendment seeks to strengthen corporate governance standards, initiate strict action against defaulting companies and help improve ease of doing business in the country, Mint reported.

Also Read: Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things you should know before Opening Bell

CAG questions government's fiscal math for FY16

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Tuesday expressed concern over large unspent funds in different government schemes and underlined the need for reorienting the budget formulation process.

The CAG in a report tabled in Parliament, observed that ministries concerned have surrendered large portion of money allocated towards schemes like Nirbhaya, Make in India, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, Senior Citizen Welfare Fund, and Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme.

Govt withdraws stock holding limits on sugar dealers

The government on Tuesday said it has withdrawn stock holding and turnover limits on sugar dealers with immediate effect as demand-supply situation is likely to be comfortable with the estimated rise in production.

Sebi to bourses: Disclose consolidated stake of shareholders

To avoid multiple disclosures, markets regulator Sebi today asked exchanges and depositories to disclose a consolidated holding of each shareholder including promoters and public on the basis of the PAN and folio number.

This will help in avoiding multiple disclosures of the shareholding of the same person, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

Tax overhaul gets House nod, but procedural snag forces new vote

Congressional Republicans hit a last-minute snag on Tuesday in their drive to pass the biggest US tax overhaul in 30 years, requiring them to hold another vote on Wednesday and delaying what was still likely to be their first major legislative win under President Donald Trump, Reuters reported.

SEC halts trading in crypto firm after eye-popping rise

US securities regulators on Tuesday temporarily suspended trading in the shares of Crypto Company, a small firm that saw its stock rise more than 2,700 percent this month after signing a deal to buy a cryptocurrency data platform.

It cited concerns about the “accuracy and adequacy of information” about the Malibu, California-based company available to investors. The suspension will remain in place until January 3, Reuters reported.

Oil edges up on UK pipeline outage

Oil edged up toward USD 64 a barrel on Tuesday, helped by a North Sea pipeline outage, OPEC-led supply cuts and expectations that US crude inventories had fallen for a fifth week. Brent crude settled up 39 cents or 0.6 percent at USD 63.80 a barrel, Reuters reported.

SEBI has a big bang reform agenda for its last board meet before Budget

SEBI is expected to review regulatory framework for credit rating agencies and finalise norms for listing of Securities Receipts of Asset Restructuring Companies at its next board meeting scheduled for December 28.

It is also expected to re-introduce the clause for listed companies to disclose defaults on payment, sources told Moneycontrol.

IBC resolution of steel firms pushed to FY19

Indian lenders are likely to wrap up the resolution process of Bhushan Power & Steel (BPSL), Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Electrosteel Steels only in the first quarter of the next financial year (FY19) and miss the initial deadline of December-end set under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The delay, sources said, was on account of finalising the evaluation criteria with few promoters planning to make their bids by tying up with private equity firms, Business Standard reported.

Bidders for stresed assets have to provide funding source, cheques

Banks led by State Bank of India have decided that bidders for stressed assets in ongoing insolvency proceedings will have to disclose their source of funds and furnish a cheque for the bid amount to prove their bonafides and be eligible to participate.

It gives a 70 percent weightage to quantitative elements such as cash on the table and 30 percent to qualitative factors such as the bidder’s track record, including the ability to turn around distressed companies, Economic Times reported.

Astron Paper IPO over-subscribed 12.39 times on Day 3

Astron Paper and Board Mills' initial public offer (IPO) was over-subscribed 12.39 times on the third day of issue on Tuesday. The IPO to raise Rs 70 crore received bids for 17,34,31,720 shares against the total issue size of 1,40,00,000 shares, data available with the NSE showed. Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager to the offer.

Government to promote methanol as alternative fuel

In a bid to lower crude oil import bill, the government will promote coal gasification to convert high ash coal into methanol that can be used as cooking gas and transportation fuels, Niti Aayog member V K Saraswat said on Tuesday.