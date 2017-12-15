What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things you should know

The Nifty on Thursday opened with a gap on the higher side but witnessed profit booking near its crucial resistance level of 10,300. The bulls then took charge and pushed the index above 10,250.

The index opened at 10,229 and rose to an intraday high of 10,276. It slipped to an intraday low of 10,141 before closing the day at 10,252, up 59 points.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,170.37, followed by 10,088.63. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,304.97 and 10,357.83.

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,168.2. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,969.3, followed by 24,770.4. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,286.5, followed by 25,404.8.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies:

US markets fall as investors fret about tax bill passage

Major US stock indexes fell on Thursday, with the S&P 500 down the most in a month, as investor worries over potential roadblocks to the Republicans’ tax overhaul more than offset optimism over strong retail sales data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76.77 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 24,508.66, the S&P 500 lost 10.84 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,652.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.27 points, or 0.28 percent, to 6,856.53, Reuters reported.

Asian shares trade mixed

Asian markets traded mixed on Friday, with Japanese markets leading declines in the region after US markets closed in the red. Nikkei came under pressure, sliding 0.82 percent early in the session. The Kospi edged up 0.69 percent after it lost steam and closed lower on Thursday, CNBC reported.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 64 points higher at 10352 indicating a positive opening for the domestic market.

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Exit Polls: BJP juggernaut looks set to roll on

The exit polls predict a clear BJP majority in both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP is expected to wrest power from the Congress with a massive majority. In Gujarat, the BJP is projected to win around 110 seats on average, just short of the 115 seats out of 182 it won in 2012.

Credit Suisse sees India's macroeconomic visibility improving in 2018

Credit Suisse sees India’s macro-economic visibility improving in 2018. However, the growth prospects for the economy are likely to remain weaker than currently expected, according to Neelkanth Mishra, Managing Director and India Equity Strategist at Credit Suisse.

SC to pass interim order in Aadhaar case today

The Supreme Court has reserved order in Aadhaar case. It will pass an interim order today and the next hearing will be on December 17.

The apex court had received multiple pleas challenging linking of Aadhaar with a number of services in which petitioners had said that several fake Aadhaar cards are floating in the system.

Assocham seeks removal of 'bail-in' clause in FRDI Bill

Assocham on Thursday sought removal of the "bail-in" clause in the draft Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill. It said the panic among the bank depositors has arisen largely due to "bail-in" provisions in the FRDI Bill, cautioning that the trust in the banking system runs the risk of being eroded if the clause is not done way with.

SEBI relooking at making defaults disclosures mandatory: Ajay Tyagi

SEBI on Thursday said it is still considering to make defaulting corporates to disclose the negative development to the regulator, markets and exchanges mandatory.

Tyagi said the decision was made as banks had asked for more time as the Indian credit market was different from its Western counterparts where such a disclosure is mandatory.

Sebi & RBI in talks on giving a boost to interest rate futures

Sebi and the Reserve Bank of India are in consultations to give a boost to interest rate futures (IRF) which is currently struggling under low volumes, Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said on Thursday. IRF was relaunched for a third time during its lifetime in January 2014 by exchanges. Even in the third attempt, it has struggled to garner volumes due to limited participation, Mint reported.

SC allows Vodafone to initiate second arbitration over $2 bn tax demand

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Britain's Vodafone to initiate a second arbitration process under an India-UK investment pact over a long-running USD 2 billion-plus tax dispute.

A two-judge panel of the top court said a second arbitration tribunal may be set up and its proceedings can begin after a regional court formally lifts a stay order on the move. The Delhi High Court is expected to rule on the case in January, Reuters reported.

ED to issue FEMA notices to 46 Indian entities

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to issue fresh notices to more than 45 Indian entities named in the Panama Papers list on charges of possible forex law violations, official sources said on Thursday, Mint reported.

Stocks to keep on radar today

ITC is planning to launch a range of ready-to-drink milk-based beverages and frozen desserts from its new plant in Punjab to accelerate its dairy business.

Fuel firms could be in focus after a PTI report said that GST Council will consider bringing electricity, petroleum products and some other items under the ambit of GST in future, Bihar finance minister Sushil Modi said in New Delhi.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Union Bank of India have cumulatively raised Rs 7,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP). The amount raised will augment the capital adequacy and help in the business expansion of the banks.

Vedanta could be in focus after Cairn India rejigged its management to empower the core leadership team to take crucial decisions and drive its USD 1-billion investment plan, the company said on Thursday.

ABB India has bagged orders for an automation and electricial system for a 2 MPTA greenfield plant in Odisha by Emami Cement, the flagship company of the Kolkata-based Emami Group.

Shalby to list shares today

Multi-specialty hospital chain Shalby which recently concluded its Rs 504 crore initial public offering, will list its shares on NSE as well as BSE today. The IPO, which opened for subscription from December 5-7, was subscribed 2.8 times at a price band of Rs 245-248 per share.

NSE bans 6 stocks from trading

The derivative contracts of Fortis Healthcare, HDIL, Jain Irrigation, JP Associates, JSW Energy and TV18 Broadcast have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit and are currently in the ban period.