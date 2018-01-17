App
Jan 17, 2018 07:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal is new investment destination now: Mamata Banerjee

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal is the new investment destination now, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said while inviting global investors to make investments in the state.

She told industrialists at the global business summit here that there is political stability in the state and "if you invest in Bengal, Bengal will give everything. There will be no discrimination".

Banerjee claimed that Maharashtra and other states are saturated and Bengal is the new investment destination now.

Industrialists and business leaders like Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, CEO of ArcelorMittal L N Mittal, Sajjan Jindal of JSW group besides Uday Kotak, Kishore Biyani, Sanjeev Goenka and a host of foreign delegates attended the Bengal global business summit.

No union minister was present at the summit.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who was scheduled to attend the meet, chose to stay away following alleged attack on the BJP rally by ruling Trinamool Congress activists on January 12. After the incident, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh had stated that Gadkari will not attend the summit.

Banerjee said nine major countries have become partners for the summit including China, Poland, South Korea, Italy and the UK and "the presence of so many industry leaders shows that Bengal means business".

She said the state government does not allow strikes and no man-days were lost in the last six years.

"Even we don't spare our partymen (if they pose problem for the industry) because we love industry and industry is our asset," she said.

Banerjee said: "I can assure you one thing. Bengal will not deprive. We love the unity of India. We love tolerance."

She also spelt out the state government's efforts on creating infrastructure, both physical and social, as well as the upward trend in macro parameters like plan and capital expenditure, state GDP and others.

"We are suffering from 34 years of legacy (of the Left Front rule). We are facing challenges. But we are doing our best because Bengal must be the best," Banerjee said.

tags #Business #Economy #India #investment #Mamata Banerjee #west bengal

