App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 16, 2018 11:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal has highest number of MSMEs: Official

Bengal accounted for 11.62 per cent of micro, small and medium enterprises, the most among the top 10 states of the country, a senior state MSME official told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal has the highest number of MSMEs in the country with 52,69,814 units, a development which will boost the state during the Bengal Global Business Summit that started today.

Bengal accounted for 11.62 per cent of micro, small and medium enterprises, the most among the top 10 states of the country, a senior state MSME official told PTI.

The eastern state left behind highly industrial regions like Maharashtra and Gujarat in the race, a data in the 2016-17 MSME ministry annual report showed.

"This is a reflection on what the state is doing toward creating businesses, entrepreneurs and job in the state. Growth of MSMEs offer huge scope for large scale industries," MSME Secretary Rajiva Sinha said.

related news

Uttar Pradesh ranked second after West Bengal, followed by Maharastra. Gujarat stood eighth with 4.89 per cent of the MSME share, it said.

The top 10 states make for 70 per cent of the estimated 4.53 crore MSME units in the country.

In 2017, West Bengal also recorded the biggest bank credit flow to the MSME sector in the last five years at USD 15 billion, the report said.

The sector is significant as it contributes nearly 6 per cent to the GDP, 33 per cent to manufacturing and 45 per cent to exports, according to government data.

West Bengal currently tops the list of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion's Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2017, comprising all states and Union Territories.

Reliance Industries' chairman Mukesh Ambani, ArcelorMittal chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal, JSW Group's Chief Sajjan Jindal, FMCG major ITC's CEO Sanjiv Puri, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group's chairman Sanjiv Goenka and others are expected to attend this year's Bengal Global Business Summit.

tags #Business #Companies #Economy #MSME #west bengal

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.