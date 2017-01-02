Jan 02, 2017, 03.31 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Gagan Banga, VC & MD, Indiabulls Housing Finance, said that tier II and tier-III cities, outskirts of major cities will be covered under the new scheme announced by the PM in his speech on the new year eve.
Were set for continuous demand in housing fin: Indiabulls
Gagan Banga (more)
VC & MD, Indiabulls Housing Finance |
We are well set for continuous demand in housing finance sector, he said.
Indiabulls has launched a new product between the ticket size of Rs 10-15 lakh.
The new launched product will get a huge boost from PM's recent announcement, he added.
He mentioned that the company will decide on revising the lending rate at the ALCO meet by Tuesday.
