Welspun India sets up US arm to invest in e-commerce firms

Textile firm Welspun India has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in the US to invest in e-commerce companies.
"The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Welspun Nexgen Inc registered with the state of Delaware, US having paid up capital of USD 4.25 million to make investment in e-commerce companies," Welspun India said in a BSE filing.
The firm however did not elaborate on the matter.