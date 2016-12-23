Dec 23, 2016, 11.13 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
In the special series, Weekender, Manisha Gupta caught up with Vallabh Bhanshali, Chairman at Enam Group, wherein he spoke about his investment experiences and also spoke about how the year went by.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Weekender: Up, close & personal with Vallabh Bhanshali
In the special series, Weekender, Manisha Gupta caught up with Vallabh Bhanshali, Chairman at Enam Group, wherein he spoke about his investment experiences and also spoke about how the year went by.
Vallabh Bhansali (more)
Chairman, ENAM securities | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental