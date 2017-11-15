App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWeather
Nov 15, 2017 10:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Smoggy spell continues in Delhi, 7 trains cancelled

According to Railways, 26 trains have been delayed, nine rescheduled and seven cancelled.

Smoggy conditions continued to prevail in the national capital today morning, leading to cancellation of seven trains and rescheduling of nine.

An official of the MeT department said that the minimum temperature settled at 13.2 degree Celsius.

The official said that the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 91 per cent.

The visibility was recorded at 1,500 meters at 5.30 am, which dropped to 1,000 meters at 8.30 am in the national capital.

Delhi has been experiencing dense smog for about a week, forcing authorities to enforce emergency measures such as banning construction activities and brick kilns in the National Capital Region.

Air quality in the city remained 'very poor' yesterday despite showing a marked improvement, prompting the EPCA to continue with the emergency measures such as ban on trucks.

