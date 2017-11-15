App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWeather
Nov 14, 2017 11:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Smog continues in Delhi, 10 trains cancelled

According to a senior Indian Railways official, 73 trains have been delayed, 34 rescheduled, and 10 cancelled.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The toxic smog continued to envelope national capital today morning, with reduced visibility in some areas leading to cancellation of ten trains in the city.

According to a senior Indian Railways official, 73 trains have been delayed, 34 rescheduled, and 10 cancelled.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 14.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal," a MeT department official said.

The humidity was recorded at 84 per cent at 8.30 AM.

"Light rain is expected tomorrow, which might intensify the fog but could clear the smog," the official said.

Delhi has been experiencing dense smog for about a week, forcing authorities to enforce emergency measures such as banning construction activities and brick kilns in the National Capital Region.

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #fog #India #Indian Railways #smog #Weather

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.