Many places continue to sizzle, rains in parts of eastern coast

Most parts of the country continued to sizzle with Churu in Rajasthan registering a high of 46.4 degrees Celsius even as some places in the eastern coast and Bihar received rainfall.

In the national capital, the mercury crossed the 44- degrees mark at many places.

The Safdarjung observatory, the recording of which is considered official for the city, registered a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius.

However, the Palam observatory registered a high of 44.9 degrees Celsius, while areas under Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded maximum temperatures of 42.9 degrees Celsius, 44 degrees Celsius and 44.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Rajasthan, Churu, which is the gateway to the Thar Desert, registered a high of 46.4 degrees Celsius and was the hottest place in the state which continued to reel under sizzling weather conditions.

Most places in the state recorded maximum temperatures above 42 degree Celsius. Sriganganagar recorded a high of 46 degrees Celsius, followed by Bikaner at 45.6 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer at 44.5 degrees Celsius, Pilani and Barmer both at 43.6 degrees Celsius and Kota at 43.3 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave condition intensified in most parts of Odisha with Balangir being the hottest place with a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius.

The mercury breached the 40-degree mark in at least 10 places in the state as Titlagarh and Sonepur recorded maximum temperatures of 43.9 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius respectively.

The mercury soared to 41.7 degrees Celsius at Angul town, 41.2 degrees Celsius at Bhawanipatna, 40.8 degrees Celsius at Talcher and 40.6 degrees Celsius at Phulbani.

However, some areas in the coastal belt of the state got some respite from the heat because of a thunder squall and rain.

Two sunstroke deaths have so far been reported in the Odisha, one each from Bargarh and Angul districts.

Haryana and Punjab continued to sizzle under severe heatwave condition with Narnaul being the hottest place in the two states registering a maximum temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius.

As the mercury continued its upward trend, Hisar, Patiala and Chandigarh recorded the season's hottest day so far.

Hisar recorded a high of 45 degrees Celsius while Ambala and Karnal registered maximum temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius and 42.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Intense heat prevailed in Amritsar, where the mercury touched 43 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana, too, had a hot day at 43.1 degrees Celsius while Patiala sizzled at 43.7 degrees Celsius.

Dry weather conditions continued in most parts of Uttar Pradesh with day temperatures rising in Varanasi and Allahabad. Banda was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius.

The Chhattisgarh government has advised the farmers to take precautions for their Rabi crops from the scorching heat prevailing in the state.

According to the local MeT office, many parts of the state recorded maximum temperatures above 41 degrees Celsius.

The highest maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Raipur while Bilaspur recorded a high of 42.5 degrees Celsius.

Ambikapur in north Chhattisgarh registered a maximum temperature of 41.3 degrees Celsius, while Jagdalpur in the southern part of the state recorded a high of 36.8 degrees Celsius.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in Bihar since yesterday, while the weather in other parts of the state remained mainly dry.

Dehri in Rohtas district registered the highest maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius in the state.

Purnea received the highest rainfall of 16.6 mm in the state, while Bhagalpur registered 6.4 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, the Met office said.

Gaya recorded a maximum temperature of 36.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Patna at 31.3 degrees Celsius, Bhagalpur at 28.8 degrees Celsius and Purnea at degrees Celsius.

Rainfall occurred at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh.