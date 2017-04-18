App
Apr 17, 2017 05:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

IMD issues heat wave alert for Central Maharashtra, Marathwada

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heat wave alert for Central Maharashtra and Marathwada.

With the day temperatures already rising, the mercury is likely to soar further at some places in Central Maharashtra and Marathwada since north India is witnessing severe heat wave like conditions, an IMD official said today.

The northerly winds bring dry and hot winds to Maharashtra which have increased the day temperatures at several places in the state.

The Marathwada region is expected to witness heat wave like conditions today which may subsidise tomorrow, according to a statement of the IMD.

It also said that Central Maharashtra will have heat wave like conditions today and tomorrow.

As per the IMD, some places in west Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh would also face heat wave like conditions. PTI ND NRB .

tags #Business #India Meteorological Department #Weather

