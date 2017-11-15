Delhi air pollution: CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal left for Haryana on Wednesday to meet Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and discuss the issue of stubble burning and air pollution.

Kejriwal in a tweet said he along with Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain, Environment Department Secretary Keshav Chandra was on their way to the neighbouring state "to discuss issues related to pollution" with Kattar and his team.

The Delhi Chief Minister had earlier blamed stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana for the thick smog that has descended over Delhi.

He had also written to the Chief Ministers of both states and requested for a joint meeting to "find a solution" to the problem that has led to widespread health concerns in the National Capital Region.