We must make India the export hub of electric cars: NITI Aayog's Amitabh Kant

The government’s firm push towards e-mobility is aimed towards the idea of making the country an export hub of electric vehicles, said Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog today.

Talking at the 57th Annual Convention Kant said, “The penetration of vehicles in India is the lowest amongst developing nations: 20 vehicles per 1000 people. Other countries will have the problem to make the switch to electric but India has the advantage to become the leader because of its low penetration levels. We must make India the export hub for electric vehicles”.

The government has already made it clear that all vehicles sold in India will be fully electric by 2032 for which several plans have also been put into motion. These include outright purchase of electric vehicles (EV) by government offices and departments for official use and also by state transport undertakings for public transport.

“By 2025, the price of EVs will be on par with an internal combustion car (petrol or diesel). By 2026 EV sales globally is expected to command 10.4 percent of total sales. Our vision is that the Indian car market will achieve zero tail pipe emission by 2040. Shared electric mobility is the future,” added Kant.

Companies like Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Audi and Hyundai have either started to make investments into developing electric vehicles or have started work on plans to build EVs for the future.

While M&M is the only player to produce and launch EVs in the country Tata Motors and Hyundai have plans to launch EVs over the course of next 36 months.

The government is giving a strong impetus to developing battery capacity and make the country a battery production hub. Presently, more than 80 percent of world’s battery supply needs is met by China.