We have official documents & literature to prove we started Rasgullas: KC Das Director

Moneycontrol talks to Dhiman Das, Director of KC Das, whose great grandfather started the journey of the globe-trotting rasgullas from a humble shop in Jorashanko area of Kolkata. Das walks us through the journey of the Rasgullas from that small shop in 1868 to getting a GI tag.

Bengal finally has a GI tag for rasgulla...after all these years of fight with Odisha. How does this feel?

We never felt like claiming any credit for it. We made these amazing sweets and we shared the joy with everyone. We even shared recipes. The battle started when Odisha suddenly claimed that they started it. We have official documents and literature to prove we started it.

So what is the history?

Around 1845 the Das family were into producing crystal sugar. But when Nabin Chandra Das was born he had already lost his father. The family had to shut down the sugar business. When Nabin Chandra Das was around 16 he started to work in a sweet shop and also started experimenting on newer varieties.

[Bengal makes 75 lakh Rasgullas a day- ‘Dhiman Das, a 5th generation sweet maker from the family of the man who first made a Rasgulla.]

In the process a lot of raw material got wasted. He was asked to leave. He left but he didn’t want to stop trying. He started a shop and even that didn’t work. So after a year he came up with a proper shop right across the shop where he first worked. He started his experiments again. This time he used up the sweet wastes into a rich sweet called Baikuntha bhog. And then came the rasgulla in 1868. He was satisfied with what he had made and started selling it and that’s where it all began.

Later there was KC Das who in 1930 found out a technique to pack rasgullas with the help of his brother Saratchandra Das who used to be a research assistant with CV Raman. So the first can of rasgullas were shipped to London.

How many rasgulla makers do we have in Bengal? How many of these sweets are made daily?

We have one and half lakh registered sweet shops in Bengal and everyone makes rasgullas. While the bigger chains make hundreds the small para (locality) shops make at least fifty. So, on an average, we have close to 75 lakh rasgullas made in the day.

How many KC Das do we have in the country ?

There are around 20 with stores in Kolkata, Chennai and Bangalore. We are planning to come up with a manufacturing unit in Jaipur and through that outlet we want to expand in North India.

Are celebrations on in Bengal?

Oh yes. We are celebrating the victory and the GI tag with a week-long discount on rasgullas.